After separation from Megan Fox: does Brian Austin Green have a new one?

Brian Austin Green has probably finished with his wife Megan Fox for good. As can be seen in recent photos, the actor boarded a plane in Los Angeles with Sharna Burgess. And the professional dancer also makes it clear: She is no longer “on the market”.

Still-wife Megan Fox (“Transformers”) has had a new man by her side for months and now Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) seems to have found a new lady of the heart. The actor was spotted with professional dancer Sharna Burgess at the airport in Los Angeles a few days ago. The two are said to have boarded a plane together later and flew on vacation.









The British tabloid “Daily Mail” published the corresponding pictures of the two. However, they do not exchange caresses, but apparently get on well. Neither Green nor Burgess have yet publicly confirmed the relationship. However, the “Dancing with the Stars” dancer stated in an interview with “US Weekly” in early December that she was no longer “on the market”. However, everything is still very fresh. She and her new boyfriend wouldn’t even call it a relationship so far.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been an on-off couple since 2004. In June 2010 they celebrated their wedding. Shortly before the age of ten, they announced their separation in May of this year. Their three sons were born in 2012, 2014 and 2016. He brought another son (born in 2002) into the marriage. At the end of July 2020, Fox and the musician Machine Gun Kelly (“Tickets to My Downfall”) confirmed their relationship. The new couple recently made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards.