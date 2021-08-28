Sunday, August 29, 2021
After 30 years: Kiefer Sutherland talks about separation from Julia Roberts

By Sonia Gupta
He has forgiven Julia Roberts. That’s what Kiefer Sutherland says after 30 years in an interview about the difficult time of the separation. She left him shortly before the wedding and ran away with his best friend, Jason Patric, who was supposed to be best man.

Sutherland only struggles with the timing

“It was a difficult time for me. And I think it was also very uncomfortable for both of them. But the truth is: If you fall in love, then you fall in love. There is nothing you can do about that. She is also an extraordinary one Person and he too. It was just the timing. It is what it is and then it goes on, “says Sutherland, who allegedly never spoke to his ex-partner again.




Sutherland missed his best friend

The loss of Julia Roberts was not the worst for Sutherland anyway. “I lost my pickup truck, my dog ​​and my best friend. And I missed my best friend,” said the actor. The former best friends had no contact for more than 20 years, until after the long radio silence there were rapprochements and both were reconciled.

Patric and Roberts’ relationship does not last

Sutherland is now happy and in a relationship with model Cindy Vela. Patric and Roberts’ relationship did not last. The actress is married to the cameraman Daniel Moder.

Sonia Gupta
