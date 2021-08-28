Adam Sandler did not lose weight during intermittent fasting.









Many people are enthusiastic about interval fasting, also known as intermittent fasting, in which you have eight hours to eat with the 16: 8 method and then take a break for 16 hours. That means there are 16 hours between the last meal of the previous day and the first meal of the day. So while many people get great results from this diet, the 54-year-old actor is not happy with his result. The Hollywood star gained a few pounds during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, which he wanted to get back with intermittent fasting. However, he could hardly hold back in the eight hours that food is allowed and overdid it a bit. “I allowed myself to eat six hours a day, but during those six hours I was so excited that I just ate a lot of pizzas. I looked at my watch and said, ‘You have 40 minutes left to eat’ […] It was exciting during the six hours, “he said on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

To pass the rest of the time, Adam and his wife Jackie watched the sitcom ‘Modern Family’ with their daughters Sadie (14) and 11-year-old Sunny, sometimes watching the same episodes more than once a day.