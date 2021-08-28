Adam Sandler dedicates “Hubie Halloween” to the late film son Cameron Boyce · KINO.de

Sunday, August 29, 2021
News

Adam Sandler dedicates "Hubie Halloween" to the late film son Cameron Boyce

By Vimal Kumar
Adam Sandler pays tribute to the late actor Cameron Boyce in his latest Netflix film, Hubie Halloween.

Since October 7th Adam Sandler “scares” Netflix users in his new film “Hubie Halloween”. While the actor has repeatedly proven that he has mastered his art, the comedy shows the “Sandman” again from his less impressive side. Nonetheless, the film is worth it for the credits alone. Because he dedicates the comedy to his late film son Cameron Boyce:

“In fond memories of Cameron Boyce. Gone by us way too early, one of the nicest, coolest, funniest and most talented kids we knew. You live forever in our hearts and are really missed every day. “

Rest in peace. These actors left us far too soon:

Adam Sandler loved Cameron Boyce

Cameron Boyce died of an epileptic seizure in July 2019 (via Entertainment Weekly). The actor, known for “Descendants”, was just 20 years old. In 2010, Sandler and Boyce stood in front of the camera for the first time for “Grown-ups” (now borrowed from Amazon Prime). Boyce played one of Adam Sandler’s children in the comedy. For the deceased’s 21st birthday, the Hollywood star recently thought of him on Instagram:

Immediately after his death, Sandler had already commented on the loss of what was still a very young life. A day after Cameron Boyce’s death, the actor wrote:

“Too young. Too nice. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented and most decent kid there is. I loved the boy. [Er] cared so much about his family. He cared so much for the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you have given us. There was so much more on the way. All of our hearts are broken [Wir] think of your wonderful family and express our deepest condolences. “

Thanks to his films, series and social projects, he will always be remembered by the world.

Vimal Kumar
