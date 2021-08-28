A saint on the Titanic?

seek Search in the kath.net archive in over 70,000 articles:







Top 15 mostly-discussed Holocaust survivors on the Corona measures: “Hitler also referred to health experts” The real face of NoCovid: In Australia, people are locked in camps Pope Commission on Deaconesses starts work Pope calls on the Italian Church to make more efforts in liturgy Controversial theologian Ansgar Wucherpfennig SJ calls for diversity in the celebration of the Eucharist Germany: Evangelical Church wants 3G rule for church services Father Karl Wallner: “Rainbow flags on the church tower?” “I would like to ask you to check the current statements of the Jesuit Ansgar Wucherpfennig” USA: Compulsory vaccination for clerics and employees of the Archdiocese of Chicago US Cardinal Burke, suffering from Covid, is on the mend The dangers of the law Church-critical cabaret artist Reichow at the festival of the Cross of the Diocese of Limburg What does Cardinal Woelki really want? The “sloppy troublemaker” wants to stay Catholic above all…. Diocese of Rome starts pilgrimage to Santiago and Fatima – only for vaccinated people! Afghanistan? The key to understanding

14 hours ago in Chronik, 7 readers’ opinions

Print preview | Send article | Report a typo The two blockbusters “Saving Private Ryan” and “Titanic” leave out Catholic priests, who actually played central roles in the events. Hollywood (kath.net/aleteia/mk) The two legendary Hollywood blockbusters “Saving Private Ryan” (1998 / Steven Spielberg) and “Titanic” (1997 / James Cameron) could have been about Catholic priests. The filmmakers left out the priests who actually existed and played central roles in the real stories. The first film is about a rescue mission for a certain Private Ryan, who was the only one of four brothers to survive D-Day, the Allied landing in Normandy, a key event in World War II. The character is based on Fritz Niland, who actually lost his three brothers on D-Day. In reality, a Catholic priest, the military chaplain Francis L. Sampson, was responsible for his rescue: he found Niland on the French beach and had him transferred home. Perhaps there was a saint on the Titanic. When the “unsinkable” ship sank in the North Atlantic on April 15, 1912, killing 1,500 people, the priest Thomas Byles was on board, on the way to his brother’s wedding in New York. According to several reports from surviving eyewitnesses, Byles deliberately skipped two opportunities to get on one of the too few lifeboats. He wanted to stay on board to pray with the passengers who had no chance of escape, to hear confession and to give them their last blessing. Byles is said to have demonstrated outstanding self-control. The current pastor Graham Smith of the parish once led by Byles is thinking of a beatification process for the heroic priest. “We hope that people all over the world will pray to him in need, and if a miracle happens at his intercession, we will move on to beatification,” the pastor told the BBC in 2015. VIDEO TIP: Episode 10 – Cafe to the 7 Trumpets – Hildegard v. Bingen – prophet of our time? – With P. Hans Buob Did you like the article? Please help kath.net and donate now via bank transfer or credit card / PayPal! Tweet Readers’ opinions Innocent11 5 hours ago complement It should be noted or added that, in addition to Father Byles, two other Catholic priests were on board the Titanic and were killed when it went down. On the one hand the Reverend Juozas Montvila from Lithuania, on the other hand the Scheyern Benedictine Joseph Peruschitz. Lt. various sources have certified that all three behave in an exemplary manner.

0



0 lakota 8 hours ago @[email protected] I have this little book too, it’s very impressive. I also read elsewhere that someone gave their ticket back because they feared that the Titanic would not arrive in America because of the blasphemies. But it is characteristic of our time that such priests are “suppressed”!

1



0 Jose Sanchez del Rio 10 hours ago Thanks for this report. I had never heard or read about it before. Unfortunately, the media often enough ignore the positive role of believers.

2



0 [email protected] 11 hours ago The proud ocean giant sank on the first voyage Thanks. That a priest went on the maiden voyage, it is a figure of light. This saved the souls of the innocent passengers.





I read a booklet by AM Weigl with the title ‘God intervenes’. The construction of the ocean liner has a prehistory in the Belfast shipyard: among several shipyard workers, many haters of God were involved. Curses and blasphemies were written on the steel walls and painted over with varnish during construction. ‘Neither God nor the Pope’ was one of the blasphemies. The captain also repeated this saying. Only: God does not allow himself to be mocked. I am grateful that an article about Thomas Byle and the military chaplains in Normandy is now being published.

2



0 Winrod 12 hours ago Omnipresent and obvious is this desperate effort not to have to say anything good about the Catholic Church.

3



0 Autumn light 13 hours ago Role models for our time! When you consider how deeply Priest Thomas Byles was filled with the power of faith and consequently showed enormous self-conquest in order to be there for others, one can only marvel in awe.

And thank you for such strong character and God-filled role models! How is it possible that Thomas Byles and military chaplain Francis L. Sampson were left out?

Didn’t the filmmakers know better or did they do it consciously?

2



0 Chris2 13 hours ago thanks for the interesting background information. Yes, even in the present, some things actually happen differently, sometimes even completely differently than we have been told. A classic: the courageous march of the heads of state at the head of the rally after the Islamist attack on Charlie Hebdo. In fact, it had taken place on a cordoned off back street and had only been cleverly cut up. Embarrassing, but a gift. Much more serious is, for example, the cover-up of the side effects of multiculturalism at all levels, from muzzles even for internal police files, to individual perfidious police press offices (“You would cry if you found out his name”), press organs that omit crucial information until the State television which, for example, simply ignored the Freiburg murder (of Maria L.) as an “event of regional importance”. Not to mention the crimes of New Year’s Eve and the Chancellor’s diversion to Chemnitz …

2



0 In order to be able to write comments you have to log in. To be able to comment on kath.net articles you have to register with kathLogin. The comments are randomly checked and activated by moderators. There is no entitlement to activation. A comment is limited to 1000 characters. The comments do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editors.

In this context, kath.net also refers to the letter from Pope Benedict on the 45th World Day of Social Communication and invites the commentators to orientate themselves: “Communicating the gospel through the new media does not only mean expressing religious content on the To set platforms for the various media, but also to consistently bear witness in one’s own digital profile and communication style with regard to decisions, preferences and judgments that are deeply in line with the Gospel, even if they are not explicitly spoken of. ” (www.kath.net)

kath.net reserves the right to remove comments that violate criminal law norms, contradict common decency or otherwise run counter to the reputation of the medium. In this case, users cannot make any claims. Due to time constraints, no correspondence can be conducted via the moderation of user comments. Furthermore, kath.net reserves the right to report criminally relevant facts.

More to