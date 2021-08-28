10 home trends that are taking Instagram by storm

An old and a new trend: gallery walls that have been with us for a while and neon lettering that is becoming increasingly popular.

If you are looking for inspiration today, you will find it on Instagram – regardless of whether it is about beauty, fashion or interior. The most popular hashtags have been #houseplants (7.3 million hashtags), #upcycling (3.4 million) and #gallerywall (1.6 million) for years – these furnishing trends cannot be killed.

In the past few months, however, you also stumbled across some new decor trends. Here we show you a selection of the most Insta-compatible.

#neonsigns

Whether it’s funny shapes, individual words or whole sentences: the new wall decals are neon lettering – and so much cooler. The glowing lettering has long been found in clubs, cafés and restaurants. So why not in your living room or bedroom too?

#stringlights

Especially now, when summer is slowly coming to an end, fairy lights are particularly good: when it gets dark earlier, a fairy lights can not only brighten your room, but also your mood. It provides pleasant indirect light. If white fairy lights look too Christmassy, ​​you can also use colorful lights.

#barcart

Bar carts are becoming increasingly popular. This hashtag already contains 204,000 images of users who want to display their alcohol and cocktail accessories in a decorative way. Bar trolleys create an elegant hotel feeling and offer pretty bottles a home that would otherwise be hidden in a cupboard. Tip: Do not overload and decorate with candles or dried flowers.

#edisonbulbs

The big, industrial-looking light bulbs are here to stay. They give off pleasantly warm light and look chic at the same time. And of course they have long been available in stores as an LED version.

#hairpinlegs

Hairpin legs are table and chair legs that look like hairpins: two bars that come together on the floor and form a V or U shape. This retro trend goes very well with the lightbulbs as it also has a slightly industrial vibe.

#freestandingbath

If you can, you can get a free-standing bathtub. Two models appear again and again among the 77,000 images for this hashtag: A minimalist, rounded version – or a bathtub with feet, as was common in past centuries.

#metrotiles

A new look for bathrooms and kitchens: Metrotiles are white, elongated tiles – as are common in many subway stations. They look simple and modern and still provide variety in the interior.

#velvetcushion

Would you like to make your apartment more elegant with just a little trick? According to Instagram, a velvet pillow could help. This trend has been with us for several years and is unlikely to go away anytime soon. The cushions are not only beautiful to look at and can be easily combined with other fabrics, they are also particularly soft on them.

#eameschair

The Eames Lounge Chair, designed by Charles and Ray Eames in the 1950s, is a classic in the design world – and is currently experiencing a revival: 188,000 images can be found under this hashtag. The chair is also a design favorite, and rightly so, because it fits in practically any apartment and is incredibly comfortable. If the original exceeds your budget, there are now also cheaper replicas that can be seen.

#pinkchair

Are you looking for a splash of color for your home? 41,400 people have chosen a pink chair and shared a picture of it on Instagram. A pink chair by no means only fits in children’s rooms, but also provides variety in living rooms and bedrooms.