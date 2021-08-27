Your daughter is musically gifted

The ‘Mamma Mia!’ Actress and the actor have a daughter, Nina. As the proud father says in an interview with Us Weekly magazine, the two-year-old already has an excellent sense of rhythm and a great voice: “She is obsessed with music. […] She’s two and a half and she’s already got it. That’s incredible.”

The ‘Life in Pieces’ star would still not want to push his daughter into certain career directions. Because just because she is musically gifted doesn’t mean that she wants to earn a living with it, says the 43-year-old: “It is possible to be an astronaut and have a great voice. Mathematicians are usually great pianists. and violin player. She can do whatever she wants and I give her this chance. She will tell me and I will support her. Whatever she wants, whatever makes her happy. ” At the moment, however, the little one is more interested in imagining her own imaginary world and playing and singing with her pink animals, says Thomas.