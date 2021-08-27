Wishes biopic with Julia Roberts

The singer is now pondering her legacy and Tiffany would love to see her story immortalized in a biopic. She already knew exactly who would embody her. Tiffany believes that ‘Pretty Woman’ star Julia Roberts could do a great job bringing her to life on the big screen. Speaking to the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef, she said, “Well, younger Tiffany, I’m not sure. That would be kind of interesting, really. I need to think a little more about that, but I mean, I don’t know, probably the older Tiffany, I don’t know. Let’s take a fabulous redhead like Julia Roberts, shall we … She’s one of my favorites! “