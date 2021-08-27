Wishes biopic with Julia Roberts

Pop icon Tiffany would love it if Julia Roberts played her in a movie about her life.
The singer is now pondering her legacy and Tiffany would love to see her story immortalized in a biopic. She already knew exactly who would embody her. Tiffany believes that ‘Pretty Woman’ star Julia Roberts could do a great job bringing her to life on the big screen. Speaking to the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef, she said, “Well, younger Tiffany, I’m not sure. That would be kind of interesting, really. I need to think a little more about that, but I mean, I don’t know, probably the older Tiffany, I don’t know. Let’s take a fabulous redhead like Julia Roberts, shall we … She’s one of my favorites! “
The musician is also in the process of making plans for the release of her memoir, which will cover every aspect of her career and life. When asked if she wanted to write her memoir, she said, “Oh, definitely. In any case. We’ve talked about this for years. I think […] in the next few years or so, it will definitely happen, for sure. “
