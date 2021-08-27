Will Smith’s TikTok video sums it up: The fitness reality after quarantine

Will Smith shows us: The fitness reality after the corona quarantine

Corona is to blame! Takes a whole year without a proper exercise routine, closed gyms and days in jogging pants instead of sports pants – we all know it. The main disadvantage of this is that everyone is completely out of practice. Even social media star Will Smith. Just a few weeks ago, he confessed on Instagram that he was in the worst shape of his life. His latest TikTok video makes it even clearer. (Read here: Will Smith: “In the worst shape of my life”)









Smith’s latest TikTok video: How do you use the gym equipment again?

Once again, the social media star provides its 55.8 million TikTok followers with the latest material. Completely out of practice, Smith tries to remember how to use the gym equipment. Unfortunately, he also gets it completely wrong: he uses fitness equipment that is intended for the arms with his feet. It’s a bit of an exaggeration, but each of us can empathize with what it’s like to get back into your exercise routine. (Also read: Proffee: The new TikTok trend drink for fitness fans)

It wasn’t until May that Smith announced on Instagram that the time for “midnight muffins” was over, now he wants to get into the best shape of his life. In collaboration with YouTube, he would like to take his fans and followers on the fitness journey. His goal: to motivate everyone to take part!

