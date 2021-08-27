watson super series guide: Netflix to Sky – streaming hits for the 1st week of September

Image: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

watson super series guide: Netflix, Amazon, Disney + and Sky highlights for the 1st week of September

Every weekend there are the best recommendations for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney +, Sky, Joyn and MagentaTV in our ultimate streaming guide – from the most exciting series reboots to hidden gems.

New month and new streaming highlights! The summer has already passed, but we are secretly hoping for a few more beautiful days. Nevertheless it is good that the streaming services are still busy releasing new films and series so that we can also have something new to watch on the cooler summer evenings! To make the streaming selection easier for you, we have selected the most exciting new releases and the best classics for the week from August 27th to September 3rd.

Regardless of whether documentaries, sitcoms, mystery thrillers or anything in between: In the watson-super series guide you will find exactly the right series and films for you!

Netflix

thriller

Since August 25th you can watch the new thriller series “Clickbait” on Netflix. It is about the supposedly harmless husband and family man Nick, who suddenly disappears one day. After a short time, disturbing videos of him began to appear on the Internet, in which he was smeared with blood and holding up confusing signs, for example, “I will die with 5 million views”. Nick’s wife Sophie and his sister Pia are desperately trying to get to the bottom of the matter – but they also discover dark secrets about Nick that would have been better kept hidden.

Self-help

Autumn is slowly but surely coming and that means that the clean-up time has finally started again. So the timing is perfect for the new reality show “Glück und Freude mit Marie Kondo” to appear on Netflix on August 31st. The tidying and organizational legend Marie Kondo goes one step further than before and helps the owners and employees of three companies with her method. For example, you can go to a family-run nursery or a small coffee shop run by a young couple. The right show when you need a little motivation to clean up again!

picture: di matti

Amazon Prime Video

Dramedy

You can watch the new series “Kevin Can F ** k Himself” on Amazon Prime Video from August 27th. This is a satire on popular sitcom formats. Here, too, the husband is rather simple, hangs out a lot with his buddies, watches sports and drinks beer, while his much more attractive wife plays the perfect housewife. But “Kevin Can F ** k Himself” is told from the perspective of Alice, the wife who feels like a supporting actress in her own life and finally wants to break out of this situation – with drastic means.









classic

From August 31st you can watch all three films of the “Batman” trilogy by director Christopher Nolan on Amazon Prime. In “Batman Begins”, “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” Christian Bale plays the role of Bruce Wayne or Batman and is faced with greater challenges in every film. The most iconic is definitely the Joker, which was portrayed by Heath Ledger. But many other stars have also worked in the films, including Anne Hathaway as Catwoman, Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Marion Cotillard and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Sky

History

The third season of the fantasy history series “Britannia” has been new to Sky since August 26th. This takes place at the time of the Roman conquest of Great Britain and shows how the inhabitants of the island defend themselves against it. The story is told from different perspectives, on the one hand from that of the Roman invaders, and on the other hand from that of the various Celtic tribes who now have to band together to fight their enemy. The series with David Morrissey, Sophie Okonedo, Nikolaj Lie and Zoë Wanamaker, among others, also contains fantastic and psychedelic elements.

Disney +

comedy

New at Disney + you can watch the movie “Cruella” with Emma Stone in the lead role from August 27th. It is about the background story of the legendary antagonist from the “1001 Dalmatians” films. “Cruella” is set in London in the 1970s and shows how the poor con artist Estella works her way up to become a successful fashion designer. With her extraordinary looks, she will soon attract the interest of a baroness – her chance for social advancement? Creative “origin story” of a classic Disney villain.

Joyn

Comedy

New at Joyn you can watch the second season of the German reality show “Shame Game”. In it, the Youtuber Aaron Troschke pokes fun at his influencer colleagues. So he competes in nasty and often embarrassing challenges for everyone involved, for example against Dagi Bee, thunderstorms in the head or Joyce Ilg. And this is really about something, at least in the influencer world: The winner can then take over the loser’s social media account.

Movie of the week

From September 3rd you can watch the concert film “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – A Billie Eilish Concert Experience” on Diseny +. In it, the musician plays all the songs from her current album “Happier Than Ever” in chronological order with a large orchestra in a large concert hall in Los Angeles. In between there are also animated sequences that lead the viewer together with Billie through the most important places in her hometown.