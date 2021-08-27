Was the ghostwriter mediated by Hollywood star George Clooney?

Prince Harry and George Clooney are said to be friends. AP / imago / PanoramiC

What does George Clooney (60) have to do with the memoirs that Prince Harry (36) is writing about the horror of Buckingham Palace? The Oscar winner is said to have introduced the renegade royal to well-known biography writer JR Moehringer, according to reports. The “Pulitzer” award winner is said to act as a ghostwriter for the Duke of Sussex.

Clooneys are friends with Meghan and Harry

How the cross connection came about: Clooney is currently filming Moehringer’s memoir “The Tender Bar” with Ben Affleck (48) in the lead role. And Clooney’s wife Amal (43) is friends with Duchess Meghan (39), which also made George and Harry good friends. The Clooneys even took the Sussexes with their private jet from America to London in 2019.









According to the New York Post, Harry has been working on his memoirs with Moehringer’s help since last year and announced in a statement on Monday: “I am not writing the book as the prince I was born as, but as the man I am have become. “

Moehringer had made a name for himself as a journalist for the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. His breakthrough was an article about former boxing champ Bob “Bombadier” Satterfield, who slept homeless on park benches in Los Angeles. The story was later filmed as the feature film “Resurrecting The Champ” starring Samuel L. Jackson (72). Since then, Moehringer has earned a living as an author and wrote Andre Agassi’s biography “Open”, among others.

Prince Harry has to submit the first version of his memoirs by October. According to the Daily Mail, he is said to have received an advance of “at least $ 20 million” from the publisher “Penguin Random House”. According to the website of his company “Archewell”, Prince Harry wants to donate all proceeds to charity.