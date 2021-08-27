Vogue brings NFTs to the world of fashion magazines

The Singaporean edition of the international luxury fashion magazine Vogue brings non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into high-end fashion. The September issue includes a QR code that gives access to two digital covers designed by fashion designers and available as NFTs.

Source: Screenshot, Vogue Singapore / Instagram

The first NFT cover in the September issue of Vogue Singapore, which appeared on kiosks on August 25, is “The RenaiXance Rising” by the digital fashion house The Fabricant in collaboration with the Singaporean artist Shavonne Wong.

“This programmable NFT changes its posture and lighting depending on the time of day in Singapore,” the magazine said.

The second NFT cover of the magazine in September, “Triumphant Awakening” by 3D artist Chad Knight, was developed in collaboration with the Singaporean design studio Baëlf Design, which, according to Vogue Singapore, designed a fractal headboard generated by artificial intelligence.

According to the magazine, their latest initiative is part of a joint global project of the 27 editions of the magazine. The magazines are set to “unite under the global theme of ‘New Beginnings’ as a hopeful statement for a new departure,” said Vogue Singapore, adding that for the issue’s staff, new beginnings are synonymous with exploring the intersection of fashion and Technology.









The emergence of NFTs as a new marketplace for digital designers and creatives has encouraged the magazine to develop two digital covers, according to Vogue Singapore.

In addition to the two front pages, Vogue Singapore is expanding its commitment to NFTs through other initiatives in collaboration with established fashion designers.

“To celebrate his 10th anniversary as creative director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing designed a virtual ‘Flame Dress’ exclusively for Vogue Singapore, which is available as NFT,” said the magazine about one of the projects developed.

Earlier this month, Vogue Singapore launched a series of Mystery Boxes, each containing an NFT artwork created by the fashion magazine and digital media company Robot Playground Media in collaboration with the NFT platform Brytehall and the NFT production company NFKings Productions was designed and conceived. The Mystery Boxes contain NFT artworks depicting the moment of sunrise in 10 selected cities.

