Vip, Vip, Hurray !: Angelina Jolie fuels the rumors of love

Does Angelina Jolie really only grill sausages with DJ Diplo? How many pounds has manager legend “Calli” shed, and why does a waitress complain about Justin Bieber’s wife – Vip, Vip, hurray! Here comes the celebrity weekly recap.

In recent years, the actress and mother of six, Angelina Jolie, has become quiet. If there was press, it was mostly about the custody battle with Brad Pitt, father of her children. But now Jolie has been spotted in the Instagram story of a star DJ who is called something like “the longest praline in the world”. DJ Diplo, who has six million followers on Instagram and whose real name is Wesley Pentz, is standing in his garden turning grilled sausages – in the background the Oscar winner, hidden behind a bag of chips, but still easily recognizable.

The rumor mill is seething: is DJ Diplo Angies newer? After all, she has been single since separating from Brad in 2016. It is said that she is annoyed not to find a new man. Whether Mr. Diplo is just the sausage griller during a nice barbecue with neighbors or whether there is more going on between the two – vip, vip, hooray! – We didn’t just know since Jürgen Marcus: “A new love is like a new life”.

Mariah Carey also seems to feel reborn. The 52-year-old is so happy about her Covid vaccination that she starts to trill just as the syringe disappears in her arm. It is well known that the five-time Grammy Award winner is one of the few who can hit the notes right up to the so-called whistle register – the highest vocal register of the human voice. The diva encourages her fans to follow suit. “We’re all in this together.”

Trapped in a golden cage

More than a year of the corona pandemic is behind us. Also, one of the saddest facts is that the numbers of people with mental illness have skyrocketed. The main ones are loneliness and depression. Singer Phil Collins is someone who has been suffering from this disease for a long time. The most common side effects not only include despair, but above all a lack of drive. Nothing works anymore, you have the feeling of being trapped in a black hole. In this context, reports recently circulated that were deeply shocking.

Phil Collins ex-wife Orianne repeatedly complained publicly about the singer’s lack of personal hygiene. Collins would “stink” and not shower for days. Not only do such intimate details have no place in public and extremely humiliate Collins, but they also show how serious the singer’s health must be.









The world star became seventy years old in January, but instead of making music, he tormented himself through a bitter war of the roses. Ex-wife Orianne, who pulled the leather over the body odor of her husband, is now justifying herself. She had an unhappy marriage and was “trapped in a golden cage,” said the 47-year-old Swiss woman in an interview. Of course, it is true that depression is not only severe for the person affected, but often also for the relatives. But whether you have to peddle the sad details in the press is another matter.

On the surface, one thinks that people with fame and fortune are on the sunny side of life. But that Hailey Bieber often feels like in a golden cage and has psychological problems, she made public this week. She posted a video talking to a therapist about her feelings. She may also go public because a waitress previously complained that she was mistreated by Justin Bieber’s millionaire wife.

Influencer, Prof. Dr. Drosten and Gerd, vase cement

And what else was going on during the week? Paris Hilton shows everyone that the time when she was underestimated as a naive blonde is over once and for all. The 40-year-old, who now wants to use her voice for the weaker, actually signed a draft for a new law to protect children and young people. Paris an activist? Why not?

Speaking of young people: Quite a few are small social media stars these days and have millions of followers on platforms such as Instagram and Tiktok. The fact that the early success also brings disadvantages such as serious gaps in knowledge was seen this week in Oliver Pocher’s new game show. For example, the influencers the comedian had invited to the battle did not know who virologist Prof. Dr. Drosten is.

Podcaster and vase maker Gerhard Schröder such a faux pas would not happen. The former chancellor, who turned 77 on April 7, even says that he would of course “have no difficulty taking the Russian vaccine Sputnik V”.

On one of the most recent videos by his wife Kim So-yeon, you can see Schröder, who once did an apprenticeship as a porcelain dealer, repairing a defective vase. One of the comments below the video reads: “The vase here stands for the government’s current corona policy – Gerd has to putty.”

He also achieved a true masterpiece: Reiner Calmund. That is because it is hardly recognizable. Quite a few ask themselves: Is that really him? In fact, the former heavyweight has almost halved. More than sixty kilos tumbled after the stomach reduction. Now the 72-year-old wants to have the excess skin, the so-called fat apron, removed. Of course, discipline is also part of “Calli”. The ex-soccer manager enjoys doing sports in the garden.