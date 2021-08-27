Vin Diesel reveals current plan for the sequel · KINO.de

The fourth film about cult warrior Riddick is finally going into production. Main actor Vin Diesel revealed the first details about “Riddick 4: Furya” in an interview.

Riddick, one of Vin Diesel’s most iconic characters, was silent for a long time. After “Pitch Black – Planet of Darkness”, “Riddick – Chronicles of a Warrior” and “Riddick – Survival is His Revenge”, nothing was heard of the murderous antihero with the usual big mouth for years. But now there is movement in the franchise and the fourth part, “Riddick: Furya”, is to be shot soon.

After Diesel had already announced the script for the fourth part of the series in 2019, it now seems to be in place so that production can start. In an interview with the US magazine GamesRadar, the actor revealed the first details:

“David Twohy wrote a great script. It’s just a matter of timing when we’ll get the chance to shoot this. But I think we’ll be shooting it in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in this series, which would be great. “







Vin Diesel is currently on a promotional tour for “Fast & Furious 9”. You can find more information about the film in this one Video:

Will there be another Riddick video game too?

In addition to the three Riddick feature films mentioned, there was also an animated film called “Riddick: Warriors of Darkness” and two video games with the titles “The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay” and “The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena” in 2004. . Of course, the GamesRadar interviewers insisted on asking Vin Diesel about another Riddick video game. Diesel said:

“We had great success with Escape From Butcher Bay. It feels like it was ages ago now. But I can imagine that we could use the space and add an additional chapter, but it definitely is [Film-]Script already written. So it is safe to say that we are moving towards the filming of the fourth chapter of Riddick. “

It seems certain that “Riddick 4” will definitely come and will make fans’ hearts beat faster all over the world. It’s also good news that the director of the first three Riddick films, David Twohy, will be there again. However, there is no more detailed information about the cast and the plot as well as an official film release date.

