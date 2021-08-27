Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsTrial with Johnny: Amber Heard gets support from a friend
News

Trial with Johnny: Amber Heard gets support from a friend

By Arjun Sethi
0
91




Not only Johnny Depp (57) is currently receiving a lot of support in the ongoing court hearings! Most recently it was the curse of the Caribbean leading actors that made headlines worldwide with his support – his ex-fiancée Winona Ryder (48) and his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis (47) testified in court in favor of the 57-year-old -, but also Amber did not appear alone on the most recent dates: Your new girlfriend Bianca Butti don’t leave her side!

Paparazzi recordings from the past few days make one thing clear: Bianca and Amber are a team! Every day the ladies arrived hand in hand at the court meetings in London. If the blonde was immediately taken aside by her lawyers, her partner also followed. So it’s no wonder that the “Aquaman” actress presented her smile every day despite this stressful situation. However, it is unclear whether the camerawoman also made statements in court.

Bianca and Amber have been associated with each other since the beginning of the year: In January paparazzi pictures showed the two ladies kissing hard in the car. The ex of Hollywood icon Johnny had previously announced that she was bisexual.

Johnny Depp at the London Court
Amber Heard at the London Court
Bianca Butti in the London Court


Previous articleStephen Dorff net worth in 2021 – Stephen Dorff’s net worth
Next articleRihanna leaves A $ AP Rocky’s house undercover
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv