Tom Cruise sold his dream home in Colorado for $ 35 million

1/12 Tom Cruise sold his mansion in Colorado.

2/12 The new owner had to pay 35 million francs for it.

















11/12





If you want to let off steam in culinary delights, the large kitchen is the right place for you.

12/12 Cruise tried to sell the property for 53 million francs as early as 2014.

Tom Cruise (58) has parted ways with his luxurious villa in Telluride, Colorado. According to “Vanity Fair”, the actor began planning this 30 years ago. The construction of the house on the 129.5 hectare property was completed in 1994. Now he has sold the property for around 35 million francs.

“The stately property, the result of years of planning and visions, is located on the edge of a steep slope with a breathtaking view of the alpine surroundings,” said the tender on the Sotheby’s International Realty website. The property offers a lot of privacy in the midst of untouched nature and extensive mountain panoramas and invites you to relax in the open air.

Tendered unsuccessfully for 53 million francs

But not only the view is beautiful, the villa also has a lot to offer. The house has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. There is also a playroom with billiards and table football as well as a piano, its own fitness room, two chimneys, a garage for three cars and a terrace.

The new owner can also invite some guests. The property offers around 1090 square meters of living space, around 930 square meters of which belong to the main house. The property also includes a guest house that houses three further bedrooms.