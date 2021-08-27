Tom Cruise + Nicole Kidman: Son Connor becomes a professional grill master

by Sabrina Page



With Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman as parents, Connor Cruise would probably have all doors open to Hollywood, but the offspring of the two actors would rather choose a different career path.

Connor Cruise, 26, was still a baby when he was adopted by two world celebrities, he and adoptive sister Bella, 28, grew up in public with flashes of lightning and paparazzi. While a similar career path suggests itself for many children of big Hollywood stars, the son of Tom Cruise, 58, and Nicole Kidman, 53, seem to have no interest in his parents’ subject. Because now he announces a professional development that surprises.

Connor Cruise becomes an influencer – at the grill



The 26-year-old shared the news with his fans on his Instagram account: “After many friends advised me to do so, I finally decided to start a food Instagram account @connorsmeatshack with my best friend @ kimj526. Follow us, if you like steaks, bourbon, chicken or whatever we want to make that day, “he writes about a photo showing two large barbecues in a modest garden behind a small, white house.

Nicole Kidman’s son inspires followers



His followers are enthusiastic about the idea of ​​the celebrity scion. “Wow. I need lessons. Or just an invitation,” comments a user under Connor’s announcement. Another praises: “It’s about time! Your posts are great!”









At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Connor Cruise and his partner do not hesitate and are already delighting the 1321 followers of their new Instagram account with numerous videos and photos of juicy steaks and the preparation. The latest shot shows the American grilling bacon. And maybe he’ll soon be inviting his parents to a barbecue in his garden.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman separated after eleven years of marriage



Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were among the absolute Hollywood dream couples for many years. In 1990, the two actors tied the knot, eleven years later they divorced and from then on shared custody of the two adopted children Connor and Bella.

Source used: instagram.com

Gala