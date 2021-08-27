Timo Emden in the IG Trading Talk: Is the Cardano crypto currency more interesting than Ethereum? – Video

Bitcoin is struggling to sustainably conquer the 200-day average, but the all-time high of 65,000 US dollars is not yet in sight again. “The lights are still green. From a fundamental point of view, it is quite calm. No news is good news, ”says Timo Emden. The not-so-well-known Cardano cryptocurrency caused a stir. “A coin from the back rows. The last time there was a spectacular rise in the course. Investors are looking forward to a technical innovation. One hopes that Cardano could perhaps overtake Ethereum one day. ” All details in the IG Trading Talk with Manuel Koch and at https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Subscribe to the YouTube channel now👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍ ♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online channels https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Media training 🤵🏼 Event moderation 📷 Instagram: https : //www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risk notice: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/ risk warning /









