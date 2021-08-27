Saturday, August 28, 2021
Timo Emden in the IG Trading Talk: Is the Cardano crypto currency more interesting than Ethereum? – Video

By Hasan Sheikh
Bitcoin is struggling to sustainably conquer the 200-day average, but the all-time high of 65,000 US dollars is not yet in sight again. "The lights are still green. From a fundamental point of view, it is quite calm. No news is good news, "says Timo Emden. The not-so-well-known Cardano cryptocurrency caused a stir. "A coin from the back rows. The last time there was a spectacular rise in the course. Investors are looking forward to a technical innovation. One hopes that Cardano could perhaps overtake Ethereum one day."




