Saturday, August 28, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
Rihanna: Third fashion show comes to Amazon Prime Video

© IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

08/27/2021 7:00 p.m.

Rihanna’s third Savage x Fenty catwalk show will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The bustling businesswoman has announced that her next lingerie collection will be presented on September 24th via the subscription service. In addition to a clip in which she shows herself in a sparkling blue body, the 33-year-old singer announced on her account on Instagram: “Oh, do you think you’re ready ?!”





