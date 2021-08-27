These stars play alongside Adam Sandler in the movie “Hustle”

Now there are more details about the “Hustle” cast! In May it became known that the streaming provider Netflix is ​​planning a new film in which Adam Sandler (54) will play the leading role: He is supposed to play a failed basketball talent scout who is looking for talented players abroad and tries to get them into the To bring the USA to polish up its image. It is now clear which stars will also play a role in the film!

As Netflix on Twitter announced, should next Adam also the rapper Queen Latifah (50), the “The Judge” star Robert Duvall (89), the “Lone Survivor” actor Ben Foster (39) and the NBA player Juancho Hernangomez star in the drama. In addition, less well-known actors such as Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa ​​Pillet and sports commentator Kenny Smith will also be in front of the camera for the film.

Many viewers are likely to be above all Adams acting performance be curious. Because it will be one of the first films in which the 54-year-old has to show his serious side. So far he has made a name for himself mainly through his roles in comedies such as “50 First Dates”, “Grownups” or “My Invented Wife”.









49 Excellent! They are really great actors! 18th Well, I would have hoped for a little more.



