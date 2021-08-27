Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsThese stars play alongside Adam Sandler in the movie "Hustle"
News

These stars play alongside Adam Sandler in the movie “Hustle”

By Vimal Kumar
0
80




Now there are more details about the “Hustle” cast! In May it became known that the streaming provider Netflix is ​​planning a new film in which Adam Sandler (54) will play the leading role: He is supposed to play a failed basketball talent scout who is looking for talented players abroad and tries to get them into the To bring the USA to polish up its image. It is now clear which stars will also play a role in the film!

As Netflix on Twitter announced, should next Adam also the rapper Queen Latifah (50), the “The Judge” star Robert Duvall (89), the “Lone Survivor” actor Ben Foster (39) and the NBA player Juancho Hernangomez star in the drama. In addition, less well-known actors such as Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa ​​Pillet and sports commentator Kenny Smith will also be in front of the camera for the film.

Many viewers are likely to be above all Adams acting performance be curious. Because it will be one of the first films in which the 54-year-old has to show his serious side. So far he has made a name for himself mainly through his roles in comedies such as “50 First Dates”, “Grownups” or “My Invented Wife”.




Queen Latifah, rapper
Ben Foster, actor
Robert Duvall, actor


Previous articleWill Smith’s TikTok video sums it up: The fitness reality after quarantine
Next articleRogue Hunter – Soon in German trade: Megan Fox as food for big cats
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv