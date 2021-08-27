“The Seamstress”: Kate Winslet under suspicion of murder

Years after the death of a young boy, Myrtle returns to her native Australian village. Her sewing machine and her sense of style give her power. Good – because she is looking for answers.

Did she – or not? 25 years after the death of a boy she is blamed for, Myrtle "Tilly" Dunnage returns to her sleepy hometown, Australia.

Her mother is now a bit confused and neglected, Tilly (Kate Winslet) herself has long since become an accomplished seamstress in Paris. And yet she is driven by the question: “Have I committed murder?” For the locals, the answer is clear. How Tilly in “The Dressmaker – The Seamstress” looks upright and undeterred for the truth will be shown by Arte on Friday (June 11th) from 8:15 pm.









After her return in 1951, Tilly didn’t match the look of the small village and its quirky residents with dust-smeared faces. In a bright red dress she stands on the edge of the football field, the red lips hold the cigarette, which she draws with relish, while the players are completely out of their minds. A self-confident, strong woman who appears to be from another world amidst the colorless figures.

trip to the past

For the rest of the village just one more reason that Tilly had better get out of here as soon as possible. Until the tide turns and the first woman realizes that she is wrong when she says: “A dress can’t change anything!” Garment after garment, Tilly sews her way back into the social fabric – and receives clues and clues as to what really happened back then, on that day 25 years ago when she was still a child and another child died.

When it came out in 2015, director Jocelyn Moorhouse called the film a “magical realism spaghetti western”. Then Tilly arrives in the village in the middle of the night, stands on the dark street, takes a drag on her glowing cigarette and then says dryly: “I’m back, you bastards.” Tender drums and bells can be heard. Instead of a Colt, she has her sewing machine with her. When the competitor later arrives in a duel for taste and the hearts of the villagers, she sees women in extravagant evening attire gossiping about the village or changing lightbulbs.

The entertaining historical drama plays with elements of parody, drama and love stories and is based on the Australian bestseller of the same name by Rosalie Ham. In addition to the strong Kate Winslet, Judy Davis as her film mother Molly and Liam Hemsworth as a former classmate who forges delicate bonds with the outcast are remembered. At the Australian AACTA (Australian Academy Awards) 2015, Winslet and Davis were recognized for their roles as best leading and supporting actress respectively.

