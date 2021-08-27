“The Most Dangerous Ever”: Tom Cruise performs a daring stunt

For Hollywood star Tom Cruise, getting represented by a stuntman is out of the question. He also competes in an action scene in “Mission: Impossible 7”. It’s about a motorcycle, a cliff, and a parachute and, according to Cruise, is “by far the most dangerous thing I’ve ever tried”.

Tom Cruise is known for doing many of his extraordinary movie stunts himself. And it is well known that wherever there is planing, chips fall. For example, in 2017 he broke his ankle while shooting “Mission: Impossible 6”. Above all, he and the others on the set will remember a certain scene from the upcoming seventh part for a long time, the Hollywood star says.

Cruise likes to zoom around on a motorcycle – as here in “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”. (Photo: imago images / Everett Collection)







“This is by far the most dangerous thing I have ever tried. We worked on it for years,” explains Cruise in behind-the-scenes footage that, according to the industry portal “Deadline”, has now been shown at the CinemaCon fair. We’re talking about a stunt in which Cruise jumps over a cliff on a motorcycle and then opens a parachute in the air.

Scene shot six times?

“I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid,” explains the 59-year-old. He trained for it for an unbelievably long time. Among other things, he jumped over hills 30 times a day on a motorcycle and jumped 500 times with a parachute. It is not known how often the specific scene had to be shot. In the behind-the-scenes material, however, an employee of the crew is supposed to tell: “Tom Cruise drove a motorcycle over a cliff six times today.”

And this stunt is obviously far from over. “The only thing that worries me even more is what we have planned for Mission 8,” explains director Christopher McQuarrie. “Mission: Impossible 7” is expected to hit cinemas in mid-2022. The eighth part has also already been announced.

Robbed on the set

The first 13 minutes of “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to the cult film “Top Gun – They fear neither death nor the devil” from the 1980s, were also shown at CinemaCon. Cruise himself was not there, he is currently shooting the new “Mission: Impossible” films in Great Britain.

According to a report in the tabloid “The Sun”, he was just getting angry about a theft there. Strangers are said to have stolen his bodyguard’s car in front of a hotel in Birmingham. According to an insider, the police were able to track down the car, but the star’s personal items and luggage that were still in the vehicle have disappeared.

And apparently to the great annoyance of Cruise. “It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team. The guy who drove the car was mad as hell – but not as angry as Tom,” explains the anonymous source. The stolen property is said to be items worth several thousand euros.