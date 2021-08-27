Saturday, August 28, 2021
“The Market Report” – Cointelegraph experts in video analysis on Bitcoin and Cardano From CoinTelegraph

By Hasan Sheikh
After (BTC) has soared in the last few days, the market-leading crypto currency failed to jump over the 50,000 US dollar mark this week, which raises initial doubts as to whether a new upward trend is actually within reach. The impressive run of Cardano, through which the price of ADA was able to double within just two weeks, is apparently coming to an end.

The Cointelegraph experts Jordan Finneseth and Marcel Pechman, together with Dan McDermitt from the Chart Guys, take a look at the current market situation and the expected development in September, which is traditionally a very volatile month for Bitcoin.

You can find the corresponding video on the Cointelegraph YouTube channel!

Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
