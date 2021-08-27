The overview of Nicole Kidman’s career and life: What are her most successful films and series and what awards has she received? Plus: The most important facts about your biography and private life.

Jump to the desired content:

Wanted poster: Nicole Kidman

First name:

Nicole

Last name:

Kidman

Date of birth:

June 20, 1967 in Honolulu / Hawaii

Star sign:

Twins

Awards:

1 Oscar (The Hours), 4 Golden Globes, 1 Silver Bear, 1 Emmy

Biography and personal life

Nicole Kidman was born on June 20, 1967 in Honolulu / Hawaii. At the age of three, she and her parents moved back to their country of origin, Australia. At the age of 16, she first appeared on the big screen in her home country in the film Bush Christmas (1983). With the help of an American agent, she made her US debut with the thriller Death Silence (1989) alongside Sam Neill. During the next film, Days of Thunder (1990), she met Tom Cruise, whom she married soon after. The two adopted two children and the marriage was divorced in 2001. For a long time Nicole was unable to step out of the shadow of her successful ex-husband, but she kept attracting attention with impressive performances and that finally culminated in her Oscar performance in The Hours (2002). Colleague Meryl Streep describes Nicole Kidman as one of the best actresses of her generation. 4 Golden Globes, 1 Silver Bear, 1 Emmy and dozens of other nominations prove this. She has been married to country star Keith Urban since 2006 and they have two daughters.

THE 10 BEST MOVIES AND SERIES WITH NICOLE KIDMAN

Stoker (Directed by Chan-wook Park, 2013)











IMDb assessment:

6.8

Who streams Stoker (2013):

Powered byJustWatch

Plot:



India Stoker (Mia Wasikowska) only looks like a normal girl at first glance. At school, however, she is considered an outsider, does not allow anyone to get near her, is afraid of being touched and has the gift of seeing and hearing things that others do not perceive. When her beloved father dies on her 18th birthday, a world collapses for her. Her mentally unstable mother Evelyn (Nicole Kidman) is of no help to her – and when the unknown, mysterious Uncle Charlie (Matthew Goode) moves in with them, her life is completely upside down … Technically and stylistically brilliant as well as a strongly presented mix of coming -of-age drama and psycho thriller – suspense master Hitchcock would have enjoyed the film!

Dead Calm (OT: Dead Calm, Director: Phillip Noyce, 1989)











IMDb assessment:

6.8

Who streams death silence (Dead Calm, 1989):

Powered byJustWatch

Plot:



John and Rae Ingram (Neill / Kidman) try to come to terms with their son’s accidental death while cruising on their yacht. The silence and the endless expanse of the sea are only balm for their tortured souls until they take the shipwrecked Hughie (Zane) on board. Who claims the rest of his crew died of food poisoning. That John sets out to inspect Hughie’s ship and leaves Rae alone with the stranger turns out to be a fatal mistake. Pure thrill until the end.

The Others (Director: Alejandro Amenábar, 2001)











IMDb assessment:

7.6

Who streams The Others (2001):

Powered byJustWatch

Plot:



Grace (Nicole Kidman) lives alone with her two children Anne (Alakina Mann) and Nicholas (James Bentley) on a rundown Victorian estate on the Channel Island of Jersey. Her husband did not come home from the recently ended World War II. The children suffer from a light allergy, which is why Grace makes sure that the staff always draws the curtains in the house. In addition, every door in the house must be locked before the next one is opened. The darkness and Grace’s rules regularly drive the employees away, but the new ones are not deterred by it. Not even when Anne claims to see strangers in the house. A stylishly staged, wonderfully eerie Gothic horror pearl with a grandiose final twist.

Eyes Wide Shut (Director: Stanley Kubrik, 1999)









© Video: Warner Bros. / Stanley Kubrick Productions / Pole Star / Hobby Films / YouTube

IMDb assessment:

7.4

Who streams Eyes Wide Shut (1999):

Powered byJustWatch

Plot:



The fact that his wife (Kidman) confesses her sexual fantasies to him at a party, in which a naval officer plays the – male – leading role, deeply and lastingly upsets the established New York doctor William Harford (Tom Cruise). Irritated, he flees into the night. His odyssey through the streets of the city leads him through an emotional labyrinth of his desires and fears. In the end he ends up in a sadomasochistic orgy … How the emotional life of a couple is illuminated here into the darkest corner is and remains the great art of directing Stanley Kubrick!

On the way to Cold Mountain (OT: Cold Mountain, Director: Anthony Minghella, 2003)









Cold Mountain (2003) © Video: YouTube







IMDb assessment:

7.2

Who streams Cold Mountain (2003):

Powered byJustWatch

Plot:



North Carolina, 1860: When Ada (Kidman) and Inman (Jude Law) meet, it is love at first sight. Before the US Civil War broke out in the spring of 1861 and the shy carpenter had to go to the front for the Confederates, the two were only allowed one kiss. After three years of horror, Inman deserted and set out on the long way home to Cold Mountain, where Ada was fighting for survival with the boyish Ruby (Rene Zellweger) on her dead father’s farm … Massive, heartbreaking, timeless.

Big Little Lies (TV series, series creator: David E. Kelley, 2017-)











IMDb assessment:

8.6

Who streams Big Little Lies (TV series 2017-):

Powered byJustWatch

Plot:



The story is exciting and mysterious. Someone died, but who is unclear until the end. But the police interrogations, which are repeatedly inserted into the ongoing plot, increase the tension immensely. The fascinating thing is that a very precise and gripping portrait of a small town is created here, in which one can also see how differences and conflicts arise build up. It is played excellently, but also photographed fantastically, especially since you also get a very nice blend of soap, mystery and drama, which is gripping from the first to the last minute. In general, the mimes here are excellent, but Nicole Kidman and deserve special mention Alexander Skarsgard, both of whom were awarded an Emmy for their achievements.

Rabbit Hole – New Paths (Direction: John Cameron Mitchell, 2010)









Rabbit Hole: New Paths (2010) © Video: YouTube

IMDb assessment:

7.0

Who streams Rabbit Hole (2010):

Powered byJustWatch

Plot:



The accidental death of their little son Danny plunges Becca (Nicole Kidman) and Howie Corbett (Aaron Eckhart) into a deep crisis, and the couple have to deal with the tragedy in their own way. While Howie finds solace in conversations with other parents, Becca meets with Jason (Miles Teller), the young driver of the accident car. Director John Cameron Mitchell paints the portrait of grieving parents without pathos, but with great sensitivity. Nicole Kidman received both Oscar and Globe nominations for her acting performance, but received nothing.

To Die For (Direction: Gus Van Sant, 1995)











IMDb assessment:

6.8

Who streams To Die For (1995):

Powered byJustWatch

Plot:



Ambitious provincial beauty Suzanne (Nicole Kidman, Golden Globe) desperately wants to be on television. She uses all her weapons to find shelter at the local TV station. But then her husband Larry (Matt Dillon) wants children and a family – a serious mistake! Bad joke by Gus Van Sant (My Private Idaho, Good Will Hunting) based on the true case of Pamela Smart who incited a student to murder her husband in 1990.

Moulin Rouge! (Director: Baz Luhrmann, 2001)









2001 – with Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, both of whom sang themselves © Video: YouTube

IMDb assessment:

7.6

Who Moulin Rouge! (2001) is streaming:

Powered byJustWatch

Plot:



In Paris around 1900, the beautiful courtesan Satine (Nicole Kidman) is the star of the glamorous Moulin Rouge nightclub. The poor poet Christian (Ewan McGregor) also falls into the pull of the Sin Babylon, falls in love with Satine and conquers her with his verses. But in order to secure the financing of a play, the beautiful woman has to give herself to a rich guy … Baz Luhrmann’s opulently illustrated, fast-paced pop musical – a true orgy of sounds and colors. Two Oscars!

ON DVD AND BLU-RAY: The best films with NICOLE KIDMAN are here *

The Hours (Director: Stephen Daldry, 2002)











IMDb assessment:

7.5

Who streams The Hours (2002):

Powered byJustWatch

Plot:



London, 1923: Writer Virginia Woolf (Oscar for Kidman!) Wrestles for the first sentences of her novel Mrs. Dalloway. Florida, 1951: Depressed wife Laura (Julianne Moore) reads the book and is deeply touched. New York, present: editor Clarissa (Meryl Streep) prepares a party for a terminally ill friend (Ed Harris) who calls her Mrs. Dalloway … One book, three women, three fates – artfully interwoven.

MORE BEST LISTS ARE HERE: