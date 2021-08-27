That’s why Dwayne Johnson wanted to play the DC antihero in the first place · KINO.de

In an interview, Dwayne Johnson spoke about his upcoming Black Adam role and revealed how he got the idea to play the antihero.

The DC Universe may not come close to the phenomenal success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but it will soon get a new addition from the currently most successful and influential actor in Hollywood: Dwayne Johnson. The 49-year-old can choose his film projects in peace, offers are regularly hailed. This year he can be seen in two potential blockbusters: alongside Emily Blunt in “Jungle Cruise” (German theatrical release on July 29, 2021) and alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the Netflix action film “Red Notice” (available from November 12, 2021).

Would you like to see Dwayne Johnson in his very first leading role? You can stream “The Scorpion King” on Amazon

For his big performance as Black Adam, fans have to wait until July 28, 2022 be patient. But that he will be seen as an antihero at all, they apparently owe a journalist: Around 2007 Johnson was at a press event for the comedy “Get Smart” (via The Hollywood Reporter). It was also long before Johnson’s first appearance in the “Fast & Furious” franchise that would give him the success he enjoys today. Despite his imposing screen debut as the fearless Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns, Johnson had made himself comfortable in the family and comedy corner by the time. Accordingly, he also had a rather normal stature.









Johnson was still a long way from getting the green light for film projects just because of his commitment, he reveals. The event also raised the rumor that Johnson would play the superhero Shazam, then Captain Marvel. The said journalist suggested, however, that Johnson was more of a Black Adam – he liked the idea. So much so that Johnson finally opted for the ambivalent character.

The cinemas are open again and film fans are looking forward to popcorn and XXL screens again. In this Video we will show you the right films for your visit to the cinema in 2021:

kino.de News – First trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

This is exactly what Dwayne Johnson loves about Black Adam

And what exactly is it that fascinates the former professional wrestler so much about Black Adam? Complete freedom to do what he wants, says Johnson:

“Black Adam has all the powers of Superman. But the difference is that he’s gifted with magic. Also, due to a code of honor in the world of superheroes, they are not allowed to kill villains, but Black Adam does. There were a lot of elements like this that made me feel like I had a real opportunity here. I feel like everything I’ve done in the past in my career, all the films I’ve made over the decades – even the ones that didn’t do well – led me to this very special role. “

There could be something to his statements. After all, the already muscle-packed Johnson has trained a lot for “Black Adam” in order to appear credible.

Are you Dwayne Johnson’s biggest fans and want to prove it to you and us? Then dare to take this quiz:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.