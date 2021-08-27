That is why Lilly Wachowski is not involved in the sci-fi film with Keanu Reeves · KINO.de

In an interview, Lilly Wachowski spoke about the reason why she did not work on “Matrix 4” with Lana Wachowski.

Not only was the official title for the fourth Matrix film unveiled at CinemaCon, there was also a trailer for “Matrix: Resurrections” to be admired. The response from the audience is said to have been very good. After years in which director Lana Wachowski did not manage to build on her “Matrix” success, “Matrix: Resurrections” could take the leap back to the big stage.

There she will, however, stand all alone, because in contrast to the previous three films in her sci-fi series, her sister Lilly Wachowski is not involved in the new work. So far she has remained silent about the reasons. But now the interview with Collider opened up:

“I had to reconnect with myself as an artist. And I did that by going back to school, drawing and more. […] I drew with my mom for the summer, then Lana got a call from Netflix that she was doing another season [von ‚Sense8‘] wanted to order and I said, ‘I can’t do that. I do not want to do that.’ You know, my mother and father died about three years ago. And that was a really bad period of time in my life. “

With the change in her own person and the death of her parents, it seemed like a step backwards to Lilly Wachowski to fall back into old habits; this also included filmmaking. The renouncement of the possibility of directing a new “Matrix” film with Lilly Wachowski in no way has to do with personal differences between them, she emphasized.

“Matrix: Resurrections”: The trailer suggests a spectacle

At the December 23, 2021 “Matrix: Resurrections” will start in local cinemas – in direct competition with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (German cinema release on December 16, 2021). So this should be a really interesting cinema model. But cinema fans might just celebrate a double feature with both films, after all, then it’s Christmas. When should you give yourself presents, if not there?

And with the fourth “Matrix” adventure there will be a reunion after 18 years with the beloved characters Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). And as the trailer shown at CinemaCon already suggests, the audience could witness a new cycle within the Matrix. Because neither Neo nor Trinity remember the previous events. However, something seems to be wrong with Thomas Anderson, as Neo was already called in “The Matrix”. His psychiatrist (Neil Patrick Harris) gives him blue pills for treatment. But only the red pills reveal the truth. Of course, he gets this from someone who looks like a young Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Action fans will also get their money’s worth, that’s for sure. According to the descriptions, what is shown looks less like a fourth part than a kind of reboot, which in this case should even be quite appropriate.

