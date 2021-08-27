Sylvester Stallone gets fans in the mood for a new version of a Rocky classic · KINO.de

Since Sylvester Stallone announced a director’s cut of “Rocky IV”, the anticipation of the fans has been great. Now Sly published an old photo from the shoot.

The “Rocky” film series belongs in every collection for many film fans and the enthusiasm for the main character Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) has remained unbroken to this day. The climax of the Rocky era was the fourth part called “Rocky 4 – The Battle of the Century”, for which Stallone announced a director’s cut some time ago with the title “Rocky vs Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut”.

As the US magazine ComicBook announced, Sylvester Stallone posted an old photo on Instagram that shows him and Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) shooting “Rocky IV”. The actor wrote: “I came across this very rare photo that I have never seen before. It reminded me of an old boxing poster from 100 years ago. “

You can see the full Instagram post here:

It looks like Stallone has already seen the first trailer for the upcoming Director’s Cut and is absolutely thrilled. He writes under his post:

“Well, I just saw the NEW trailer for the new Director’s Cut for Rocky IV. And in my humble opinion, he’s amazing. Great job the cutters! This fight, with the new footage, is extraordinary. The premiere is on November 11th in Philadelphia! “







What is “Rocky IV” from 1985 about?

After Rocky Balboa (Stallone) won in “Rocky 3 – The Tiger’s Eye” against Clubber Lang (Mr. T), he is now the champion and enjoys life. But soon a new opponent challenges him: the Russian Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). After Drago kills Rocky’s friend and mentor Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in an exhibition match in Las Vegas, Rocky vows revenge and accepts the challenge from Drago. In cold Siberia, Rocky prepares for the fight, while Drago is trained with the latest technology. A victory against the fighting machine Drago seems hopeless for Rocky, but he faces the Russian and it comes to the fight of the century in Moscow.

As Stallone announced, in addition to the new director’s cut, there will also be a documentary about the making of the film with the title “Keep Punching: The Present Meets the Past”. In previously released footage from the documentary, Sly said:

“If you can re-edit your film, I guarantee you would approach it with sensitivity, wisdom and confidence: ‘Oh, why haven’t I seen this before?’ We all have the right to follow our dreams, to hold on to our beliefs, because that is ultimately all you have, and if you keep believing in it, dreams will come true at some point. “

“Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director’s Cut” should be on November 11th to be released in the United States.

