Spy thriller in progress: shooting start for Netflix thriller with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling – entertainment

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling are filming “The Gray Man”. Photo: [M] Shutterstock.com / Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com / Denis Makarenko





Hollywood stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling are shooting the big-budget spy thriller “The Gray Man” with the Russo brothers for Netflix.

After several delays, filming of Netflix’s big-budget spy thriller “The Gray Man” has begun. That comes from a tweet by the Russo brothers. Also on board are the mega-stars Ryan Gosling (40, “Blade Runner 2049”) and Chris Evans (39, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer”). Behind the camera are the Marvel experts (“Avengers” films) Anthony (51) and Joe Russo (49). Netflix is ​​to invest a budget of over 200 million US dollars (the equivalent of about 167 million euros) in the new production.









Based on the 2009 debut novel by Mark Greaney (born 1967) and a script co-written with Christopher Markus, 51 and Stephen McFeely, 51, “The Gray Man” follows a former CIA agent who becomes a freelance assassin named Court Gentry / Gray Man. Ryan Gosling will take on this role. Chris Evans will play his former CIA colleague, Lloyd Hansen, who hunts gentry around the world.

As the page “Movieweb” reports, these stars will also be seen in the streaming service’s most expensive production to date: Ana de Armas (“James Bond 007 – No Time to Die”), Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Alfre Woodard (“Luke Cage”), Jessica Henwick (“Iron Fist”) and Billy Bob Thornton. The film is scheduled to be released in 2022.





