Sofía Vergara Villa in Los Angeles for 25 million francs

Sofía Vergara (47) was one of the highest paid TV actresses in the world for the past decade – with around 480,000 francs per episode of “Modern Family”. Now she has invested a larger part of her fee in a huge property. This is in the most expensive and well-guarded wealthy district of Los Angeles: Beverly Park.
Together with her husband Joe Manganiello (43), she spent the equivalent of 25 million francs on her new magnificent Tuscan-style villa. The main house, built in 1999, has 1700 square meters of living space, with six bedrooms, a private cinema and its own fitness studio. Originally, the previous owner wanted 29 million francs, but the celebrity couple was able to bargain down for 4 million francs.
The couple now has these celebrity neighbors
Olive trees grow on the one hectare property, and the garden feels like being in Italy. At the pool there is a guest hut with a whirlpool, an outdoor kitchen and a bar with a seating area. There Sofía and Joe could celebrate their debut with their new celebrity neighbors, including Sylvester Stallone (73), Mark Wahlberg (49), Denzel Washington (65) and Eddie Murphy (59). (ds / bsn)