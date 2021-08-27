Saturday, August 28, 2021
Sofía Vergara Villa in Los Angeles for 25 million francs

By Vimal Kumar
    Sofía Vergara is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

    For her role as Gloria in “Modern Family” she earned 480,000 francs per episode.

    The private cinema ensures relaxation.

    The main house, built in 1999, offers 1700 square meters of living space. It was built in the Tuscan style.

Sofía Vergara (47) was one of the highest paid TV actresses in the world for the past decade – with around 480,000 francs per episode of “Modern Family”. Now she has invested a larger part of her fee in a huge property. This is in the most expensive and well-guarded wealthy district of Los Angeles: Beverly Park.

Together with her husband Joe Manganiello (43), she spent the equivalent of 25 million francs on her new magnificent Tuscan-style villa. The main house, built in 1999, has 1700 square meters of living space, with six bedrooms, a private cinema and its own fitness studio. Originally, the previous owner wanted 29 million francs, but the celebrity couple was able to bargain down for 4 million francs.

The couple now has these celebrity neighbors

Olive trees grow on the one hectare property, and the garden feels like being in Italy. At the pool there is a guest hut with a whirlpool, an outdoor kitchen and a bar with a seating area. There Sofía and Joe could celebrate their debut with their new celebrity neighbors, including Sylvester Stallone (73), Mark Wahlberg (49), Denzel Washington (65) and Eddie Murphy (59). (ds / bsn)


