Sofia Vergara is 49: so sweetly congratulate family and friends

Saturday, August 28, 2021
Sofia Vergara (49) has birthday! The model is one of the most successful actresses worldwide. In 2002 the beauty celebrated her Hollywood breakthrough with her supporting role in “A Lot of Trouble”. But the brunette also found happiness in her private life: in 2015, she married her husband Joe Gonzalesthat she is totally happy with. Now the two are celebrating a particularly important event together – Sofia is 49 years old!

on Instagram dedicated Sofias Husband Joe his beloved loving words – he shared a series of recordings of his partner. “Happy birthday to the love of my life”the beau wrote to his wife. And Modern Family star Sarah Hyland (30) also congratulated her co-actress: “It is Sofia Vergaras World. We are just blessed to live in it. Congratulations!”

And another prominent companion spoke up: America’s Got Talent juror and Germany’s next top model legend Heidi Klum (48) left sweet birthday greetings. “I love you very much, birthday girl. I wish you the best day”wrote the blonde.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
Sarah Hyland in January 2020 in Los Angeles
Sayana Ranjan, Simi Kowalski and Heidi Klum at GNTM final 2019


