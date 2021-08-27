So many new films await you in 2021 KINO.de

Netflix has promised to release numerous films and the release dates for some of the films that await us in 2021 have finally been announced.

Netflix makes you serious. The group has already announced numerous films that will be released in 2021 during the course of the year. There was even talk of a new Netflix movie coming every week. The streaming service has now confirmed that a total of 42 documentaries and feature films await us by the end of the year. These include top-class works such as “Red Notice” with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds or the Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up”, in which Hollywood stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet play.

Here we have listed some films with the known start dates for you:

September:

03.09.2021: “Worth”

09.09.2021: “Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali”

10.09.2021: “Kate”

24.09.2021: “The Starling”

24.09.2021: “My Little Pony: A New Generation”

October

06.10.2021: “There’s Someone Inside Your House”

20.10.2021: “Stuck Together”

October 29th, 2021: “Army Of Thieves”

November

November 3rd, 2021: “The Harder They Fall”

November 12th, 2021: “Red Notice”

11/24/2021: “Bruised”

December

01.12.2021: “The Power Of The Dog”

December 10th, 2021: “The Unforgivable”

December 24th, 2021: “Don’t Look Up”

Here on Deadline you can see all the launch dates of the new Netflix films









Netflix is ​​gearing up for the competition

Netflix has noticed that the competition is catching up and more and more streaming services are entering the market. With the numerous films for the year 2021, the streaming giant will probably meet all tastes. The only question that remains is whether Netflix is ​​not only enthusiastic in terms of quantity, but also in terms of quality. Netflix films are not always outstanding, which is why it remains exciting whether the effect has a lasting effect or the films are quickly forgotten.

You can find out which insider tips you absolutely have to watch on Netflix in this one Video:

Streaming Tips of the Week: Jerks and More

In addition, the group has agreed further deals and is buying licenses, which should make the selection even more varied. Netflix has secured the “Knives Out” continuation and has signed a contract with Sony that allows Netflix to publish all Sony films on its streaming service as soon as the strips appear on Blu-Rays / DVDs. It will be exciting to see what else Netflix will offer us, but spectacular highlights await us this year.

Now it’s your turn. How well do you know the streaming service? Check it out here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.