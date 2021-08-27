She shows her mom while baking

“My mom says that with this summer dish everyone will have dessert first,” the actress announced her mother’s specialty and immediately took action. Under the guidance of Patricia, Jennifer carefully mixes the ingredients.

It is noticeable that the 49-year-old wants to follow the step-by-step instructions, while her mom decides on her feelings. That the blueberries are still totally wet after washing – “Oh, that’s fine with me,” the teacher reassures her daughter. “Shouldn’t we have to prepare the pan?” Asks Jennifer insecure and her deeply relaxed mom replies again: “Maybe we should have done that, but it will work. Everything will be fine. “









And indeed! A bubbling blueberry streusel dream comes out of the oven! A sight that also makes Jennifer’s followers mouth watering: “That looks heavenly”, “Yummy” and “I love that” it says in the comments. But what the fans love even more is to see the 49-year-old so happy with her mom: “The cutest thing is to see you two cook together! Have fun. Mothers are the best! “