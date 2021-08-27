Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello get series in “Calm” app

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello take care not only of their own mental health, but also that of their fans. That is why they have teamed up with the “Calm” app and will also receive their own series there.

Together, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello now help people maintain their mental health. How do you do it? With their new partnership with the “Calm” app! In a multi-part series entitled “Breathe Into It”, fans of the two can let themselves be calm.

The project is much more than that

The project of the two also includes the introduction of a free resource center for mental wellness and donations from “Calm” to activists, organizations and also young people who urgently need support. Camila and Shawn will also be distributing thousands of subscriptions for the app. The donations go to the organizers of the Movement Voter Fund and the fellows of the Healing Justice Project. Shawn will distribute his portion of the donation to young activists and leaders connected to his own foundation.







