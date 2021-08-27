Saturday, August 28, 2021
Selena Gomez: Proud of Disney Past

By Arjun Sethi
Selena Gomez is “incredibly proud” of her past on the Disney Channel.

The 29-year-old singer and actress rose to fame through the station as a child, insisting that she is grateful for the opportunities that have been offered to her in her career.




About her new role on the Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, she told Radio Times: “I was looking for another series to do. I’m also very proud of the work that I do, by the way I did at Disney. It shaped me in a way. ” Selena spoke out on the matter after causing a stir earlier this month with a comment about the broadcaster. The brunette beauty said in early August that she gave her life away to Disney at a very young age, never knowing she was doing it. She was still a child and just ran around on the set.

Now, though, Gomez is enjoying her return to television, admitting she’s enjoying the chance to “meet someone.” [in ihrem] Age, ”the actress, who stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short on the show, raved,“ I’m like a sponge, soaking up whatever wisdom I can get. It’s just nice to be on TV again and it’s nice to be cast as someone my age, which never happens. “


