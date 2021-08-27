Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling is of Canadian descent. He was born Ryan Thomas Gosling on November 12, 1980 in the Province of Ontario. The television series “Dick Tracy” made him want to be an actor. His mother supported this plan and traveled with him to a casting for the Mickey Mouse Club. Ryan convinced the jury and appeared for two years on the American children’s show, which is considered to be Hollywood’s talent factory. In order to be able to work as an actor later in the USA, Ryan Gosling made a voice and language training. Ryan Gosling had his first success in his dream job in 2001 with his role in “Inside a Skinhead”. Since then, things have been going uphill for the darling woman. He was able to prove his versatility as an actor in thrillers, action films and dramas. Films like “Murder According to a Plan”, “Like a Single Day”, “Half Nelson” and “Drive” made Ryan Gosling internationally known. In 2014 he made his directorial debut with “Lost River – How to Catch a Monster”. There were more radio waves on location: after relationships with Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams, he has been together with fellow actor Eva Mendes since working on “The Place Beyond the Pines” in 2011. In 2014, the two had a daughter.