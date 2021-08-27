Rogue Hunter – Soon in German trade: Megan Fox as food for big cats

Since the big movie roles (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtels) no longer wants to work, Megan Fox can be found more and more often in smaller, more daring films. In the new action thriller Rogue Hunter for example, she is now messing with a full-grown big cat – and that is by no means the only deadly threat in the breathless film comeback of Silent Hill: Revelation-Director Michael J. Bassett (Solomon Kane, Ash vs. Evil Dead) and Lionsgate Films (SAW) to her and colleagues like Brandon Auret (Elysium, District 9), Jessica Sutton (Motherland: Fort Salem, Escape room) or Philip Winchester (Solomon Kane) lurks. Megan Fox is part of an elite unit that aims to free hostages from the captivity of unscrupulous kidnappers in Africa. But shortly after the start of the mission, a disaster occurs, triggered by the local fauna. The consequences? Explosive, exciting and action-packed – exactly the mixture you can expect from a film in which tough elite mercenaries and voracious lions meet!









The American age testing agency MPA gave it an R rating because of “strong violence and bloody pictures.” In Germany, on the other hand, comes Rogue Hunter on March 5, 2021 with FSK 16 approval as a home cinema premiere in the trade, equipped with an audio commentary by the actors, director Michael J. Bassett and screenwriter Isabel Bassett.

And that’s what Rogue Hunter is all about: When the mercenary Samantha (Megan Fox) and her team rescue the kidnapped daughter of a governor from the clutches of African terrorists, everything initially looks like a routine job for the experienced professionals. But the head of the kidnappers Zalaam and his men immediately follow their heels and a dramatic chase begins, which leads Samantha’s mercenary troops to an abandoned farm. The team soon realizes that the area was previously used by poachers to raise lions that were sold to animal dealers – and that not all lions have left the farm. On the run from the terrorists and the most dangerous predator in Africa, the soldiers understand how quickly humans can get to the end of the food chain when hunters become the hunted …

Written on January 6th, 2021 by Torsten Schrader

That could be interesting too