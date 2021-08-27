Rihanna super sexy in a crochet dress: THIS forbidden sharp advertising goes down like oil

Singer Rihanna is known for her sexy web appearances. But for her latest Instagram prank, Riri put on a particularly provocative outfit. THIS sharp cornering hammer is a real brilliant achievement!

Superstar Rihanna can really carry anything. The pop singer has dressed up for her latest online appearance. In a skin-tight crochet dress, she lets her curves run free. The fans of the Barbados beauty freak out at such a sexy sight.

Rihanna seduces in a sexy crochet dress on Instagram

It’s a pretty holey affair that US star Rihanna is currently presenting to her fans on the photo and video network Instagram. For her latest online appearance, the 33-year-old opted for an extravagant and, above all, extra short dress. The crocheted mini dress provides plenty of intimate insights and views of Rihanna’s dream curves. Will Riri, as she is affectionately known by the fans, wear a bra under this dress? Skin peeks out everywhere.

Rihanna impresses with an oiled leg hammer

The daring cut not only emphasizes Rihanna’s upper body, which reveals one or the other daring outlook, especially in the chest area. No, the legs of the dark-haired actress also come into their own. Thanks to oil, one can only say at this point. Because that’s what Rihanna actually wants to draw attention to with her seductive post. “Drop @fentyskin’s moisturizing and shiny body oil that gives you a non-sticky sheen that lasts,” Rihanna urges her fans.









Riri’s wonder oil makes fans freak out

With such a hot prospect, however, they have no time to think about Rihanna’s latest beauty product. Much more, Riri’s followers seem to be busy showering their idol with compliments. “Hottieeee”, “You’re Stunning” and “Beautiful” end up in the comment column at least as often as red hearts on the like account of the attractive singer. The snapshot apparently goes down like oil. Seems like Rihanna’s wonder oil also has real hit potential.

sba / fka / news.de