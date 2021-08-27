Reese Witherspoon: Relationship with her kids brings tears to her eyes

Reese Witherspoon reveals in an interview why her relationship with her children brings tears to her eyes.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, 45, is currently one of the most successful and popular actresses in the film industry, but seems to have remained incredibly down-to-earth. The best example: the actress is infinitely grateful for the close relationship she has with her children today, as she reveals in an open interview. “I never expected the kind of relationship I have with them,” Reese says of her relationship with daughter Ava, 21, and sons Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, 8.

Reese Witherspoon: Grateful for the close relationship with your children



In the US magazine “Interview” the actress (“The Morning Show”) talks about her life in Hollywood and her own family when she suddenly becomes emotional about the subject of children. “I never expected that I would have this close kind of relationship to my children. I could cry about that all the time. It is so rewarding to have children who understand life. “The mother of three adds,” So I really am so grateful that these little people are in my life. Adult people. I now have two grown children. It’s crazy.”









The Hollywood star always ensures a good mood in the house



When asked what has brought you joy recently, Reese answers honestly: “Dance around my kitchen to various top 40 songs this morning. I would obviously do anything to make people laugh. I’m sure, my children find it terrifying, but my mother did the same. ” It wasn’t until Mother’s Day that Ava paid tribute to her mother in an Instagram post: “To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante and much more: Happy Mother’s Day!” The proud mother comments: “Aww !! I am so happy to have you in my life! Darling daughter”. Son Deacon posts: “Every day is Mother’s Day when you have such a good mom. I love you mom.” Reese replies: “I love you to the moon and back!”

