Reese Witherspoon: Daughter Ava shows her boyfriend for the first time

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, shows her boyfriend on social media for the first time – and he looks suspiciously like her father Ryan Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, and her daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, are known to be very close to one another. There are numerous pictures of the mother-daughter duo on the two Instagram accounts.

Reese Witherspoon is enthusiastic about her daughter’s love happiness



It should really come as no surprise that Reese is one of the first to comment on Ava’s latest Instagram pic. Nevertheless, this snapshot is a first, because the 21-year-old appears for the first time together with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney on social networks.

The couple is standing on what is known as the Bat Bridge in Austin, Texas. Commenting on the photo, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, 46, said: “The bats were too shy, so here’s a picture of the two of us instead.” Mama Reese seems to be enthusiastic about the couple. Followed by a heart emoji, she comments on the photo with the words: “You two”. 21-year-old Ava seems to have her mother’s blessing for her relationship with Owen Mahoney.

Ava Phillippe: Your boyfriend reminds fans of her father



If you take a closer look at the picture of Ava and Owen, you will quickly discover that Owen Mahoney bears a striking resemblance to Ava’s father, Ryan Phillippe. Since the 21-year-old looks like her own mother’s face, some fans feel transported back in time when looking at this picture. “That looks like you and your father, or the younger versions of your parents,” writes one user. Another comments: “Definitely Reese and Ryan”.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, 2006 © imago images

The dark curls and friendly smile clearly reveal a resemblance between Owen Mahoney and Ryan Phillippe. What Papa Ryan thinks of Ava’s relationship is not known – but with the looks of his new “son-in-law” the actor probably can’t help but like him.

