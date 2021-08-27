Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsReese Witherspoon: Daughter Ava shows her boyfriend for the first time
News

Reese Witherspoon: Daughter Ava shows her boyfriend for the first time

By Vimal Kumar
0
73




Reese Witherspoon
Daughter Ava shows her boyfriend for the first time

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

© instagram.com/avaphillippe

by Anthea Paul

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, shows her boyfriend on social media for the first time – and he looks suspiciously like her father Ryan Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon, 45, and her daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, are known to be very close to one another. There are numerous pictures of the mother-daughter duo on the two Instagram accounts.

Reese Witherspoon is enthusiastic about her daughter’s love happiness

It should really come as no surprise that Reese is one of the first to comment on Ava’s latest Instagram pic. Nevertheless, this snapshot is a first, because the 21-year-old appears for the first time together with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney on social networks.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.




Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy.

PRIVACY SETTINGS

Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

The couple is standing on what is known as the Bat Bridge in Austin, Texas. Commenting on the photo, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, 46, said: “The bats were too shy, so here’s a picture of the two of us instead.” Mama Reese seems to be enthusiastic about the couple. Followed by a heart emoji, she comments on the photo with the words: “You two”. 21-year-old Ava seems to have her mother’s blessing for her relationship with Owen Mahoney.

Ava Phillippe: Your boyfriend reminds fans of her father

If you take a closer look at the picture of Ava and Owen, you will quickly discover that Owen Mahoney bears a striking resemblance to Ava’s father, Ryan Phillippe. Since the 21-year-old looks like her own mother’s face, some fans feel transported back in time when looking at this picture. “That looks like you and your father, or the younger versions of your parents,” writes one user. Another comments: “Definitely Reese and Ryan”.

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, 2006

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, 2006

© imago images

The dark curls and friendly smile clearly reveal a resemblance between Owen Mahoney and Ryan Phillippe. What Papa Ryan thinks of Ava’s relationship is not known – but with the looks of his new “son-in-law” the actor probably can’t help but like him.

Source used: instagram.com

Gala

#Subjects


Previous articleRihanna leaves A $ AP Rocky’s house undercover
Next articleKaty Perry congratulates little daughter on her first birthday via Twitter
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv