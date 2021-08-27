Podcast “Oscars & Raspberries” on chemical scandal: “The whole system is corrupt!”

Dying animals, cancer, poisoned rivers, and in the middle of it all, a chemical company that rejects all responsibility. The justice thriller “Poisoned Truth” causes one thing above all in viewers: stomach ache.

Robert Bilott (played cautiously by Mark Ruffalo) is a corporate attorney in a large law firm. The years of work have paid off because Robert is made a partner of his company. His professional path seems to be mapped out – if it weren’t for the farmer Wilbur Tennant (Bill Camp), on whose property the lawyer spent many happy hours of his childhood. Wilbur’s cows are sick, the brook foams on his property and the stones in the river bed are white as chalk. The farmer sees the responsibility for the chemical company DuPont, which operates a landfill on the neighboring site. After initial reluctance, Robert Bilott took on the matter, although his law firm had a good relationship with the company. What he brings to light triggers a judicial spiral that will stretch over several decades.

“Oscars & Raspberries” Every Friday, Ronny Rüsch presents “Oscars & Raspberries”, the ntv podcast all about streaming. In addition to the extensive criticism of “Poisoned Truth”, the new episode also deals with the second season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (including a competition), Timothée Chalamet’s performance in “Beautiful Boy” and the crude genre mix “Shadow” in the cloud “. “Oscars & Raspberries” – Informative. Entertaining. Compact. In the ntv app, Audio Now, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.







The justice environment thriller “Poisoned Truth” (original title: “Dark Waters”) – to be streamed on Sky – tells the true story of a man who opposes the inhuman machinations of corrupt civil servants and an entire branch of industry. Director Todd Haynes and his leading actor Mark Ruffalo manage to avoid the common clichés of black and white. By placing a large part of the plot on Robert Bilott’s transformation from corporate lawyer to environmental lawyer, the viewer can fully identify with the main character. Ruffalo’s almost gentle acting is the core of the film and it is mainly thanks to the 53-year-old American that “Poisoned Truth” never gets out of hand emotionally.

What can change?

“The whole system is corrupt!” The lawyer sums up at one point in history. His wife (played by Anne Hathaway) knows nothing to counter this. Just like the viewer, who is appalled and angry about what has been seen and the context. An anger that digs deep into the pit of your stomach. But the lawyer is right. What can change sustainably in a world in which people are demanding more and more consumption? New cell phones, new kitchen utensils, new SUVs. In many cases, it is only part of the advertising strategy whether environmental compatibility and health are taken into account in the manufacture of the products. The fact that the truth is often poisoned is annoying in a world in which many only perceive reality through a social media bubble.

In addition to the detailed criticism of “Poisoned Truth”, Ronny Rüsch and Axel Max also speak in the new episode of the ntv podcast “Oscars & Raspberries” about the second season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (including a competition), about Timothée Chalamet’s performance in “Beautiful Boy” and the crude genre mix “Shadow in the Cloud”.

“Oscars & Raspberries” – the ntv podcast – where everything revolves around streaming services such as Netflix, TVNOW, Amazon Prime & Co every Friday.