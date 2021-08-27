Noble gesture: What Leonardo DiCaprio is currently spending $ 43 million on

Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has been supporting environmental protection efforts for years. Image: www.imago-images.de / AdMedia

Good news

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been campaigning for environmental protection for years. Now the actor has announced that he will invest 43 million US dollars in protecting the Galápagos Islands. “We don’t have to reinvent the planet, we just have to let it run wild again,” the statement said.









The “Re: wild” organization he founded is making the millions available to the Galápagos National Park, the “Island Conservation” organization and local communities. The aim is to better protect the unique flora and fauna of the Ecuadorian archipelago, including rare bird and reptile species.

“More than half of the remaining wild areas on earth could disappear in the next few decades if we do not act decisively,” writes DiCaprio in his statement.

According to the posting, the actor has already traveled to the Galápagos Islands himselfwhere he met with veterinarian and nature conservation expert Paula A. Castaño. After the announcement, she was allowed to take over his Instagram channel with over 48 million followers to report on the efforts of her team to protect the nature of the archipelago.

(la)