No advice from Anne Hathaway

Did you know already… Loser of the day

James Franco reportedly told Anne Hathaway during rehearsals for the 2011 Academy Awards not to tell him “how to be funny”.

The couple received heavy criticism from viewers after hosting the Academy Awards together a decade ago.

The reason was that the chemistry between the two was apparently not right.

Now one of the four main authors of the ceremony has admitted that the event was like an embarrassing “blind date” between the two stars.

David Wild told The Ringer that it was like the worst blind date in the world between the cool rocker stoner and the adorable theater cheerleader, and remembers a moment when Hathaway suggested to Franco, “Maybe you should try this “And he replied,” Don’t tell me how to be funny. “

Photo: Bang Showbiz







