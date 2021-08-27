Nicole Kidman: Your Luxury Farm Life in Australia

by Martina Ochs



Nicole Kidman loves life on her farm in Australia. Why she is so happy there – and what special significance the continent has for her daughter Sunday.

It feels like your only real home. She has already lived in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville – but Australia will always be the home of her heart. Just an hour and a half drive south of Sydney, Nicole Kidman, 53, lives with her husband, musician Keith Urban, 53, and their two daughters in a farmhouse with a large orchard and herb garden.

Nicole Kidman: “I enjoy the seclusion and the countryside”



A place to relax and to work peacefully. Visitors stay in the guest cottage and always find homemade gifts from the hostess on their pillows: for example, lavender in sachets or Nicole’s jam creations. To say goodbye, the daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10, have freshly collected eggs from their own chickens.

However, the hens are not the stars of Bunya Hill Zoo. “My absolute favorites are the alpacas,” Nicole Kidman once told GALA. When they see Nicole with her feeder, they come running straight away and let themselves be petted. In an interview with GALA, the Hollywood actress explained what this life in Australia gives her. “I’m actually shy and calm. Being here suits me a lot, I enjoy the seclusion and the countryside. That way I get better to think. I like to be creative and write down my thoughts and ideas.”

Nicole feels at home with Keith Urban



For her very personal project “Back to the roots and out into nature” she has exactly the right partner at her side. Keith Urban also grew up in Australia, he loves the fifth continent as much as his “Nic”. In general, Keith: “With him I have this deep feeling of being at home and being protected. He is my dream man.” She noticed that he was the one very soon after meeting them in 2005.









Back then, the couple quickly wanted children, but nothing happened. Until Nicole Kidman shot the drama “Australia” on location in 2007. What she experienced was fateful. “I didn’t think I could get pregnant anymore, but it happened while we were filming.” She is sure that the many waterfall rock pools around the town of Kununurra are also responsible for her first baby happiness (the adopted children Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26 come from her marriage to Tom Cruise).

There she often went swimming with some crew members after the heat of the day. Legend has it that bathing in these pools helps women who want to have children. It apparently not only worked for Nicole: 14 of her colleagues also became pregnant. Nicole Kidman chose the name of her daughter appropriately at this time. Sunday – a tribute to your sun-drenched, beloved home.

