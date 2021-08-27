Nicolas Cage: Amazon doesn’t want him as “Tiger King”

Nicolas Cage doesn’t play Joe Exotic, who is known from the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Big Cats and Their Predators”.

It was actually a match made in series heaven: Nicolas Cage (57), the king of overacting, plays the eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic (58), who has been in prison since 2019 for attempting to get a murder assignment. Amazon was planning a fictional series about the dazzling entrepreneur who became world famous in the summer of 2020 through the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Big Cats and Their Predators”. As reported by Variety, Amazon has overturned the project.

“I’ve read two excellent scripts,” Nicolas Cage told Variety, “but I think Amazon thinks they are out of date because it took so long to complete. They thought the material was a stroke of luck at first, but the right time is now over and no longer relevant “.









It is not yet known whether another streaming service or broadcaster will take pity on the project. The smaller Amazon competitor Peacock is producing its own series about the self-proclaimed Tiger King, with John Cameron Mitchell (58) in the lead role.

Cult figure through Netflix documentary



In the Corona summer 2020, the documentary series “Tiger King: Big Cats and Their Predators”, published on Netflix in March of the same year, became a worldwide internet phenomenon that generated countless memes. One more reason that Meme-King Cage was predestined for the role. The documentary series is about Joseph Allen Maldonado Passage alias Joe Exotic alias Tiger King and his dazzling life, which includes, among other things, the illegal marriage to several men. The focus of the documentary, however, is the conflict between Exotic and the animal rights activist Caroline Baskin, who counted the zoo owner for violating animal welfare. After all, Exotic is said to have commissioned the murder of Baskin. Unsuccessful. The Impressario has been serving a 22-year prison sentence since 2019 for attempting and violating animal welfare laws.

