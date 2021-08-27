New Marvel figure appears for the first time in “Black Panther 2” · KINO.de

It has long been clear who will succeed Iron Man in the MCU. It is now known that she will have her first appearance in “Black Panther 2”.

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever

With “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“The story of the fictional African country continues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). To the regret of many fans, the sequel has to do without T’Challa, as actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in 2020 and Marvel decided not to cast his character again. However, there is room for new characters, such as the successor to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

At Disney +, Marvel fans get their money’s worth: Get a subscription now

MCU boss Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com the rumors that had been circulating for some time. Namely that the character Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) did not make her MCU debut in her series “Ironheart“, But in” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “will celebrate:” We are currently shooting ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and you will meet the character Riri Williams for the first time in ‘Black Panther 2’. I think she started filming this week before her ‘Ironheart’ series. “









You can find out which series Marvel fans can look forward to in Video:

Streaming Tips of the Week: Jerks and More

This is the Iron Man successor, Ironheart

The fact that Feige is talking about Riri Williams and not her alias Ironheart could indicate that we will get to know her in the Marvel film, but that she will really become the Iron Man successor in her series. Riri is a young student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who built her own version of the Iron Man suit. In the comics, Riri is promoted by Tony Stark. However, there is no indication that this will also play a role in the MCU.

Real details about “Black Panther 2” and the role Riri will take are not yet available. In any case, T’Challa’s legacy will be thematized. Feige had indicated this in another interview and it also fits in with the fact that a set video allegedly shows the final resting place of T’Challa.

The announcement that Riri will be the first to appear in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” can be understood as an indication of the start date of “Ironheart”. Since “Black Panther 2” on July 8, 2022 should start, fans have to expect that the series will definitely only appear after that.

Can you answer the 27 questions about the 27 Marvel works? Figure it out:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook.