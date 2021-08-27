Netflix secures Steven Spielberg: Content Wars at its height

Netflix, Walt Disney and also the other providers like Amazon with Prime are now in the Streaming Wars. Although this focus could possibly become more and more out of date. After all, it’s no longer primarily about streaming itself. No, it’s about the content that could crown the future king in this segment.

Netflix can now boast an interesting partnership that could further fuel the content war. Let’s take a look at how ultimately even a critic could be brought onto your own platform. As well as what is planned in the future as part of this cooperation.

Netflix secures Steven Spielberg!

It’s definitely a bang, but Netflix has apparently secured Steven Spielberg for its own content. Or, more precisely, the Amblin Partners belonging to the director, who want to produce exclusive films for Netflix in the future.

Spielberg is actually known as a critic of such streaming services. A few years ago, the visionary, primarily known as a film director, campaigned for a separation between the streamers and the Oscars. Mainly because the streaming services let their films run in cinemas for a short time, if at all, which is a prerequisite for the film award. The director classified the formats more as television films.

Anyway: Spielberg is likely to produce two films per year for Netflix in the future, which will run exclusively on the platform of the streaming top dog. And in return you will probably get a good amount of money for it. The top dog, on the other hand, has the opportunity to continue to compete qualitatively with competitors such as Walt Disney or Amazon Prime.

At exactly the right time?

Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s engagement could come at just the right time. Amazon recently announced that the Metro Goldwyn Mayer studios should be part of the media empire in the future. Even if this possible deal is now being examined again, it could secure the tech group the rights to 4,000 productions, including the popular James Bond series.









Walt Disney, on the other hand, has a lot of popular and valued content by nature or from history that can now be monetized. Among other things, Star Wars, the Marvel series and other things. It is therefore particularly important for Netflix not to lose touch in terms of quality.

With this partnership, an important step in this direction has now evidently been achieved. In any case, Netflix could improve the quality of the Spielberg productions. Probably also in order to defend their own top position for the foreseeable future. In any case, the competition never sleeps when it comes to the content wars.

The article Netflix secures Steven Spielberg: Content Wars at its height first appeared on The Motley Fool Germany.

Is this share the “next Netflix” (and a Corona winner)?

Due to corona isolation, a trend is currently picking up speed twice, which could make early investors as happy as the Netflix investors of the first hour: Gaming.

Netflix has already prepared its shareholders for this development “We are competing with this disruptive trend … and we will probably lose it …!”. This company is a top gaming recommendation in the eyes of our analysts and could dethrone Netflix as the king of next-gen entertainment. In our report we would like to give you all the details about this Top recommendation to hand.

Click here to download the report – and we’ll tell you the name of this top recommendation … completely free of charge!

Vincent owns shares in Walt Disney. John Mackey, CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, sits on The Motley Fool’s Board of Directors. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Netflix, and Walt Disney and recommends the following options: Long January 2022 $ 1920 Call on Amazon and Short January 2022 $ 1940 Call on Amazon.

Motley Fool Germany 2021

Photo: The Motley Fool.