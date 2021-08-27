Netflix Movie Planned With Mega Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande And More Confirmed

Leonardo DiCaprio is said to star in the Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up” with Jennifer Lawrence and many other stars. © Jordan Strauss

It could be the most expensive Netflix project: the streaming service has hired Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande and other stars for a planned comedy.

It’s no secret that Netflix occasionally puts a lot of money into hand to implement new productions. This year, for example, countless new series have appeared *. There are also plans for an action blockbuster entitled “Red Notice” in which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“Jumanji”, “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”) together with Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) and Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) stands in front of the camera. According to insiders, the production is one of the most expensive that Netflix has done so far.

In terms of costs, another planned film is likely to devour large sums of money: Adam McKay (“The Big Short”, “Vice – The Second Man”) takes over the direction of the comedy “Don’t Look Up” – and he should be supported by a top-class cast, consisting of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and many other Hollywood greats.

Netflix is ​​planning new comedy “Don’t Look Up”: that’s the plot

Has a lot of details Netflix not yet to “Don’t Look Up” announced. Only the rough plot is clear, according to the magazine Variety: Two astronomers make it their task to warn people of an asteroid impact that could wipe out the entire planet. The streaming service has not yet revealed who will take on the two main roles. Variety does, however, take into account Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Shooting is expected to begin this year. Netflix users could “Don’t Look Up” So already End of 2021 get to see.

Films directed by Adam McKay You still have no idea for the next film evening? Then there are works by the director Adam McKay, such as the dramedy “The Big Short” (promotional link) with Christian Bale and Brad Pitt.

also read: German Netflix series “Barbarians” is causing enthusiasm on the Internet – it will appear in two days.

Video: Five Facts About Netflix

Leonardo DiCaprio and many more: Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” with a top-class cast

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence aren’t the only Hollywood stars out for “Don’t Look Up” should stand in front of the camera. According to Variety, the musicians are also part of the party Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi as well as the performers Meryl Streep (“The devil wears Prada”, “Mamma Mia!”), Timothee Chalamet (“The King”, upcoming “Dune” film adaptation), Jonah Hill (“21 Jump Street”), Himesh Patel (“Tenet”), Cate Blanchett (“Elizabeth”, “Ocean’s 8”), Rob Morgan (“Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones”) and Matthew Perry (“Friends”). (soa) * tz.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

Interesting too: Netflix reveals: This is the most successful series novelty of the year – not everyone expected it.









These are the series highlights of 2020 Many have hoped that the fourth season of “The Last Kingdom” will be released in 2019. Nothing came of it, but hints on the series’ official Instagram page indicated that the time will finally come in 2020. © Netflix The robbery continues, because the Netflix series “House of Money” goes into season 4 on April 3, 2020. After that, by the way, it is far from over, as a 5th season has also already been announced. © Jeosm / Netflix At the beginning of the year, Amazon Prime is already offering a new release that will be particularly pleasing to fans of old series such as “Raumschiff Enterprise”: “Star Trek: Picard”. Exactly one month after Christmas, on January 24th, the sci-fi adventure starts with leading actor Patrick Stewart, who has appeared as Jean-Luc Picard in previous “Star Trek” productions. © dpa / picture alliance / Kay Nietfeld Fans of the series “Spuk in Hill House” can continue to scare, because a second season is imminent. It is expected to appear on Netflix in 2020, but the exact date has not yet been set. © Tina Rowden / Netflix It has long been known that the “Riverdale” spin-off “Katy Keene” will be released on February 6, 2020. It is still unclear whether Netflix will make the series available in this country – but the streaming service is said to have already expressed interest in this regard. It has long been known that the “Riverdale” spin-off “Katy Keene” will be released on February 6, 2020. It is still unclear whether Netflix will make the series available in this country – but the streaming service is said to have already expressed interest in this regard. © Katie Yu / Netflix Disney + wants to expand its offer in 2020 and is expected to make a new series from Marvel available at the end of the year. Specifically, it is about “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”. By then, the streaming service will very likely already be available in Germany. Disney + wants to expand its offer in 2020 and is expected to make a new series from Marvel available at the end of the year. Specifically, it is about “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”. By then, the streaming service will very likely already be available in Germany. © dpa / picture alliance / Adrian Bradshaw The German series “Dark” is entering its final round, because the third season should also be the last. According to showrunner Baran bo Odar, fans don’t have to wait two years for the sequel, because it should be on Netflix as early as 2020. The German series “Dark” is entering its final round, because the third season should also be the last. According to showrunner Baran bo Odar, fans don’t have to wait two years for the sequel, because it should be on Netflix as early as 2020. © Julia Terjung / Netflix “The Society” was well received, which is why a second season is in production. It is not yet known when it will appear on Netflix next year. “The Society” was well received, which is why a second season is in production. It is not yet known when it will appear on Netflix next year. © Seacia Pavao / Netflix The good news: “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” is getting a 2nd season. The bad: the exact release date is not yet known. But Netflix subscribers can probably look forward to the continuation of the series from Germany as early as 2020. The good news: “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” is getting a 2nd season. The bad: the exact release date is not yet known. But Netflix subscribers can probably look forward to the continuation of the series from Germany as early as 2020. © Netflix

This article contains affiliate links.