Netflix Movie Planned With Mega Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande And More Confirmed

It could be the most expensive Netflix project: the streaming service has hired Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande and other stars for a planned comedy.
It’s no secret that Netflix occasionally puts a lot of money into hand to implement new productions. This year, for example, countless new series have appeared *. There are also plans for an action blockbuster entitled “Red Notice” in which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“Jumanji”, “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”) together with Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) and Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) stands in front of the camera. According to insiders, the production is one of the most expensive that Netflix has done so far.
In terms of costs, another planned film is likely to devour large sums of money: Adam McKay (“The Big Short”, “Vice – The Second Man”) takes over the direction of the comedy “Don’t Look Up” – and he should be supported by a top-class cast, consisting of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and many other Hollywood greats.
Netflix is planning new comedy “Don’t Look Up”: that’s the plot
Has a lot of details Netflix not yet to “Don’t Look Up” announced. Only the rough plot is clear, according to the magazine Variety: Two astronomers make it their task to warn people of an asteroid impact that could wipe out the entire planet. The streaming service has not yet revealed who will take on the two main roles. Variety does, however, take into account Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
Shooting is expected to begin this year. Netflix users could “Don’t Look Up” So already End of 2021 get to see.
Films directed by Adam McKay
You still have no idea for the next film evening? Then there are works by the director Adam McKay, such as the dramedy “The Big Short” (promotional link) with Christian Bale and Brad Pitt.
Leonardo DiCaprio and many more: Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” with a top-class cast
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence aren’t the only Hollywood stars out for “Don’t Look Up” should stand in front of the camera. According to Variety, the musicians are also part of the party Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi as well as the performers Meryl Streep (“The devil wears Prada”, “Mamma Mia!”), Timothee Chalamet (“The King”, upcoming “Dune” film adaptation), Jonah Hill (“21 Jump Street”), Himesh Patel (“Tenet”), Cate Blanchett (“Elizabeth”, “Ocean’s 8”), Rob Morgan (“Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones”) and Matthew Perry (“Friends”). (soa) * tz.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.
