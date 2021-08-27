Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsNetflix hosts worldwide fan event with sneak peeks for new series
News

Netflix hosts worldwide fan event with sneak peeks for new series

By Vimal Kumar
0
60




On September 25th, Netflix is ​​hosting “Tudum,” a huge fan event that will air online on YouTube, Twitter and Twitch. The event will include sneak peeks on new series and films.

Some stars will also be there, as can be seen in their announcement on social media.

“Netflix” event on September 25th

It is the first fan event that the streaming service is hosting. Netflix calls it “Tudum”. Why “Tudum”? It’s the sound we get before each series when we hit play. The online event will take place on September 25th at 6 p.m. and will apparently spoil series junkies with some insights. During the three-hour streaming event, exclusive sneak peeks will be given to productions such as “Stranger Things”, “Bridgerton”, “The Witcher” or “House of Money”. The trailer for the announcement shows, among others, the “Stranger Things” leading actors, as well as Adam Sandler, Henry Cavill, Charlize Theron and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The only question that remains is whether we will all see them at the event. Of the According to the announcement on Instagram, all of the Netflix stars will be there.




Fans called for co-streaming

The streaming platform is also calling on its fan base to do the to share the planned event on their own channels. Interested parties can, if they wish, simply co-stream the unique online event on Facebook, Twitch or other channels and thus share it with their followers.

Wohooo! So we’re definitely there and you? 😍




Previous articleHow important is AML really to ADA? From Investing.com
Next articleNon-Fungible Token: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Katy Perry & Co .: NFT trend is spreading – but there is still room for improvement | news
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv