Saturday, August 28, 2021
Mila Kunis: Family Dispute Over Donald Trump

By Arjun Sethi
Mila Kunis + Ashton Kutcher Family dispute over Donald Trump

Mila Kunis
© Action Press

Mila Kunis reveals in an interview that there has been trouble with the family of her husband Ashton Kutcher because of US President Donald Trump

Mila Kunis, 34, and Ashton Kutcher, 40, have been married since 2015 and are the proud parents of a daughter and a son. They defy rumors of a breakup by holding hands and making public confessions of love. Nevertheless, there are also one or two problems with the Hollywood dream couple. Keyword: the dear relatives.

Mila Kunis: dispute with political views

The “Bad Moms” star had voted for Hilary Clinton in the US presidential election in November 2016, while members of the Kutchers voted for Donald Trump. No wonder that political discussions within the family can get heated up. This also happens when the family meets in advance of the election.
“We vehemently contradicted each other on a certain topic that is very important to me,” said Kunis US podcaster Marc Maron about a conversation with one of the Kutchers and added that the topic was about women’s rights. While Kunis saw this in danger through the election of Trump, her counterpart did not understand this. Kunis remembers exactly parts of the conversation. “So why don’t you choose Hillary?” She asked Kutcher’s relatives. The answer was: “‘Because she’s a stupid cow.” Kunis asked: “Why is she a stupid cow?” “I do not know that.”

Arguments are essential

In the interview, Kunis admits that she regrets how the conversation went. “I am not someone who does not allow other opinions. I just like to rely on arguments that are firmly established.” With quick-witted arguments, she likes to be convinced of a contrary opinion. “I do not know!” definitely not one of them. By the way, she did not want to reveal who exactly was her partner in the dispute.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

 


Arjun Sethi
