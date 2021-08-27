Meryl Streep: “The devil wears Prada” shoot was “terrible”

She is one of the biggest Hollywood stars! Meryl Streep (71) slipped into countless film roles in her life – and with an almost unbelievable success! So far, she has been nominated for an Oscar an incredible 21 times. In the end, she was able to take home the most important film award three times. She received one of these nominations in 2007 for her role in “The Devil Wears Prada”. But the filming of the flick was anything but pleasant.

Miranda Priestly turned to her role as the fearsome magazine boss Meryl namely the so-called method acting, like them Entertainment Weekly recently revealed. Actors try to become one with their role in order to deliver the most believable results possible on set. The then 56-year-old apparently didn’t get that well at all: “It was horrible! While everyone was having fun outside, I sat in a bad mood in my trailer. That’s probably the price of being the boss …”

After all, the style icon seems to have learned something from the negative experiences. Because this extreme approach to their job is not for everyone: “That was the last time I tried that Method thing!” In her later roles, she is likely to Meryl So we had more fun while shooting.

Meryl Streep at the Oscars in March 2018

Meryl Streep at the unveiling of her star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, 1998

Action Press / SIPA PRESS Marc Platt and Meryl Streep in December 2018

